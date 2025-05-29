Perth Harbour closure saga costs taxpayers £600k, claims top councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Perth Harbour closure saga costs taxpayers £600k, claims top councillor

Councillors agreed a new closure plan for Perth Harbour in the hope of ending a costly 27-month stalemate

By Morag Lindsay
Aerial view of Perth harbour on River Tay
Perth Harbour's closure to commercial traffic hasn't been plain sailing.

A senior councillor says the failed closure of Perth Harbour has cost taxpayers more than £600,000.

John Duff blasted the expense as colleagues agreed a plan to end the stalemate on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven months have passed since Perth and Kinross Council voted to shut Perth harbour to commercial traffic.

The February 2023 decision was meant to save the council £157,000 a year.

But chiefs have been unable to reach an agreement with Transport Scotland.

And they have had to spend an additional £308,000 on keeping Perth Harbour open since then.

Just eight boats have docked there in that time.

Perth Harbour with no boats
Perth Harbour’s closure to commercial traffic could still be a year-and-a-half away.

The council’s economy and infrastructure committee approved a new strategy on Wednesday.

Officials will now pursue a harbour revision order (HRO), rather than a full closure order.

That means Perth and Kinross Council will stay on as statutory harbour authority.

But the harbour will be closed to commercial vessels over 24 metres.

Perth Harbour closure a first, says council leader

Mr Duff, leader of the opposition Conservative group, asked how long this was likely to take – and how much more expense the council would have to bear.

John Duff smiling in suit and tie wearing blue Conservative party rosette
John Duff highlighted the cost of the Perth Harbour closure wrangle. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“If I’m reading this correctly, the failure to close the harbour has meant we haven’t made the proposed savings totalling £314,000,” he said.

“And instead we’ve had to incur expenses of £308,000 in keeping the harbour open.

“Do we have an idea of what additional costs the council might incur over the next 18 months on top of the £600,000 it has already cost us?”

Serge Merone, the council’s strategic lead for economy, development and planning, said officers were hoping to reduce costs to around £65,000 a year.

Council leader Grant Laing said he shared colleagues’ frustrations.

But he said the problems had arisen because no one has ever tried to close a harbour before.

Grant Laing portrait with trees and greenery behind
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“There’s no framework to comply with, no legal advice to work to,” he said.

Liberal-Democrat councillor Willie Robertson suggested the council should be writing to the Transport Minister to protest Transport Scotland’s “incompetence”.

But others raised questions about the council’s own legal advice ahead of the closure vote in February 2023.

Perth Harbour Board a casualty of vote

Councillors also agreed to axe Perth Harbour Board after hearing it hasn’t met since November 2023.

But the move sparked anger from the board’s departing chairman.

Bailie Chris Ahern, who is a member of the committee, claimed the board had not been told it was for the chop.

Chris Ahern standing beside River Tay
Bailie Chris Ahern chaired Perth Harbour Board. Image: Supplied

And he said it did not get advance notice of the recommendation to close the harbour in 2023 either.

Mr Ahern said the board’s demise poses questions over who will take on its responsibilities.

He claimed a jet-ski was involved in a near-miss with another river user last week, and said this was one of the areas where the board had been working to keep people safe.

Conversation