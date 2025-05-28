Council issues legal threat to Travellers with 11 vehicles next to Perth play area

Perth and Kinross Council has issued a legal threat to a group of Travellers who have plotted up at a park in the city.

An encampment of 11 caravans and motor homes is camped up next to the play area at Western Edge Park in the Letham area of Perth.

The council says it has received 15 complaints from local residents since the group arrived at the weekend.

The authority has given the Travellers a deadline of Saturday May 31 to leave the area.

An officer briefing to councillors read: “In the absence of any alternative site, or one that could accommodate this size of encampment, the best option may be to manage the situation and keep it under review.

“Discussions are underway about an agreement that the encampment can remain on this PKC Greenspace site until Saturday 31st May, on the condition that if they do not leave that day legal action will be taken.

“Daily uplift of black bag refuse will be carried out, and wider flytipping issues will be monitored.

“Warden visits will check on the site to monitor site conditions, the number of people and vehicle movements.

“They will also liaise with the local settled community.”

Perth Traveller encampment visited by council

One local resident told The Courier the group arrived on Sunday.

He said: “Western Edge Park is the only area you can take kids for a kick about, fly a kite, or play football.

“They’ve taken over the whole area and driven all over it in their vehicles. It’s a health and safety issue too.”

He added: “I’m not against Travellers at all, but this is our only park, our only facility, and there’s not much else in the area.”

Council staff visited the site, which is PKC Greenspace land, but did not report any ground damage.

An offer of portable toilets was refused.

Dog walking in Western Edge Park ‘curtailed’

The encampment presence is expected to “curtail” dog walking routes and activities in the park, according to the local authority.

Vehicle movements around the site may also create a “potential risk”.

Perth and Kinross Council runs two purpose-built Traveller sites.

There is one at Double Dykes in Ruthvenfield and another at Bobbin Mill in Pitlochry.

In April, an investigation found Traveller residents had been “seriously failed” by Perth and Kinross Council.

A £6.5 million revamp of Double Dykes is underway and is expected to be completed by September.