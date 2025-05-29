New council power team to hold on to £1m SNP fighting fund for Angus rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New council power team to hold on to £1m SNP fighting fund for Angus rebuild

A million-pound Angus infrastructure fund was the key difference between administration and opposition budgets in February, weeks before the SNP ruling group lost power.

By Graham Brown
The £1 million Angus fund could help tackle coastal erosion at Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ousted SNP councillors say they will be “watching closely” how a million-pound fund to rebuild Angus is used by the group which dumped them from power.

The £1 million Angus infrastructure fund was revealed when the council set its budget in February.

It was a surprise announcement by the then SNP-led administration.

And the fund was the key difference between its budget and opposition proposals.

Ex-leader Bill Duff planned to use it to unlock around £20m of extra borrowing capacity.

He said it would “restore basic infrastructure that has suffered from underinvestment and climate-related damage for some time.”

Rebuilding Brechin after Storm Babet and combating the threat of coastal erosion at Montrose were given as examples.

But it proved to be the SNP’s last big move before they lost control of Angus Council.

A new multi-party coalition grabbed power in April after securing a vote of no confidence in the ruling group.

It is led by one-time stand-in SNP chief George Meechan and Arbroath Conservative Derek Wann.

Angus Council leader George Meechan.
George Meechan was installed as Angus Council’s new coalition leader last month. Image: Supplied

Kirriemuir councillor Mr Meechan confirmed the seven-figure fund will stay in the spending plans.

“The administration group have no plans to change the overall concept of the infrastructure fund,” he said.

Fund aimed at tackling ‘critical’ Angus issues

Former leader Mr Duff said: “I very much welcome that the incoming administration recognise the value of the innovative infrastructure fund introduced in February’s budget by the SNP/Independent administration.

“This offers over £20m of additional capital resource.

“This initial investment will start to address Angus’s serious infrastructure requirements.

Brechin houses flooded by Storm Babet.
Dozens of council houses remain uninhabitable after Storm Babet in 2023. Image: Paul Reid

“Specifically, we were very conscious of the need to spend capital on dealing with the aftermath of Storm Babet and the reconstruction required in Brechin, and the impacts of coastal erosion in Montrose, both impacts of global warming.

“As the public will know, neither the then opposition budget nor the non-aligned budget addressed these two critical issues.”

“We will be watching carefully how this fund is used.”

 

