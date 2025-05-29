VIDEO: Locals in tears as condemned Fife homes torn down just weeks after residents given ‘tragic’ news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Locals in tears as condemned Fife homes torn down just weeks after residents given ‘tragic’ news

Six homes on Dewar Avenue in Kincardine are having to be demolished due to mining subsidence.

By Neil Henderson

Locals have watched in tears as condemned homes in a Fife town are torn down just weeks after residents were given the “tragic” news that their houses would be lost.

Bulldozers have moved into Dewar Avenue in Kincardine this week to demolish six homes that have been deemed unsafe.

It followed an urgent inspection by the Mining Remediation Authority, which confirmed that cracks appearing in the walls of the houses were the result of subsidence from old mining works.

Structural assessments deemed the houses to be beyond repair.

The issue was reported to the authority on April 23 and it met with residents on May 12 to confirm the homes were no longer safe to live in, giving them less than two weeks to move out.

Former Dewar Avenue resident Theresa Mitchell, nee Lattka, who grew up in one of the houses being knocked down, described the scene as “deeply sad” and “a tragedy” for those affected.

Wiping away tears, she told The Courier: “It’s heartbreaking and shocking to watch the first of these houses being reduced to rubble.

The six houses on Dewar Avenue in Kincardine set for demolition.
The six houses on Dewar Avenue in Kincardine set for demolition. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Severe cracks in wall caused by the old mine subsidence.
Cracks in the wall of one home caused by mining subsidence. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Demolition of the first house on Dewar Avenue begins.
Demolition of the first house on Dewar Avenue begins. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The first house being torn down.
The first house being torn down. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“It’s like a lifetime of memories gone in a few minutes.

“I was one of nine children brought up at number 51 at the end of the row.

“My mum and dad, Pawel and Maria Latka, rented the house but later bought it under Thatcher’s right-to-buy scheme in the 1980s.

“I think they paid around £6,000 for it and were delighted to own their own home.

“We have so many great childhood memories growing up in that house and playing on the road.

“We eventually sold the house in 2017 after my mum died, but I still have family in the street and nearby.

Kincardine homes demolition getting underway.
The homes are being reduced to rubble. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The first house was demolished in just a few minutes.
The first house was demolished in just a few minutes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Subsidence damage and cracking affecting one of the houses.
Cracks on another home. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“Watching them tear down the houses makes me deeply sad.

“It’s an absolute tragedy for those poor people currently living in the houses who have had to leave so suddenly.

“I’m just glad my dad isn’t here to witness this, as he’d be truly heartbroken.”

A current Dewar Avenue resident, who asked not to be named, says remaining residents on the street fear their homes could be next.

He told The Courier: “There have been concerns among the residents for some time that something was not quite right.

“However, everybody had been shocked at how quickly it all escalated.

Fears for house values in Kincardine after mining subsidence

“Many homes have now been fitted with monitoring equipment in case of further subsidence.

“Some are confident that their homes won’t be affected, but a good few are very worried indeed.

“Many are also fear the value of the surrounding homes will be seriously reduced and may even struggle to sell.”

Meanwhile, Kincardine Community Centre – which sits just yards from the homes – remains closed due to concerns about its structure.

The adjacent Kincardine Community Centre has also suffered damage.
Kincardine Community Centre has also suffered damage. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Carl Banton, operations director at the Mining Remediation Authority – part of the UK Government – says demolition of the houses is expected to last for six weeks.

He said: “We understand that this is a very difficult time for these residents, and we are supporting them on an individual basis.

“To reassure residents of nearby properties, we are continuing to monitor the wider area around Dewar Avenue.”

Mr Banton describes the damage to the community centre as “minor” but says further monitoring will take place before a decision can be made on when it will reopen.

He added: “In the short term, while we carry out further monitoring to establish if it is safe to undertake work and reopen the centre, it will need to remain closed.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this is causing as we recognise this is an important resource for the community.”

The Courier has asked the authority what support residents are receiving to be rehomed and whether they will be given compensation for losing their homes.

  • Are you one of the occupants or owners of the condemned homes? Email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

