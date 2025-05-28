Arbroath Asda worker praised for helping woman contact son serving in Army overseas

An Arbroath Asda worker has been praised for helping an elderly woman contact her soldier son serving in the Army abroad.

Katie Gordon, 22, went to the customer’s aid after noticing her getting stressed during a visit to the supermarket.

The woman was struggling to respond to a text message from her son, who was serving overseas at the time.

Katie was working in the customer services department when she realised the woman appeared to be anxious.

The primary education student, who has worked at Arbroath Asda for four years, connected the woman’s phone to the store’s Wi-Fi and helped her send the message.

Katie said: “I just recognised that the lady possibly needed a bit of help, and I did what I hope anyone would do.

“It was a small thing for me, but it clearly meant a lot to her.

“Kindness costs nothing and stopping for 10 minutes to help her out was the least I could do.”

Arbroath Asda worker a ‘shining example’

Keiran Welsh, section leader at Asda Arbroath, said: “Katie’s actions are a shining example of the positive impact Asda colleagues have in our local communities.

“Our colleagues go above and beyond – not just to help with shopping, but to offer genuine care and compassion when it’s needed most.

“We’re incredibly proud of Katie.”