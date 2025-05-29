Council accused of prioritising new homes over leisure future in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council accused of prioritising new homes over leisure future in Perth

A new petition has been launched to save Thimblerow car park.

By Sean O'Neil
Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool on Saturday to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins
Campaigners have accused Perth and Kinross Council of prioritising new homes over the future of sport and leisure in the city.

As the row over the highly controversial proposals for Thimblerow and Bell’s Sports Centre continues, protesters have claimed the local authority is “obsessed” with housebuilding.

The plans for a new leisure centre at Thimblerow would see 150 houses built at Glover Street, on the site of the current Perth Leisure Pool.

Siblings Marley (4) and Mason McConnell Say NO to Thimblerow. Image: Richard Wilkins

Council officers had originally proposed building 250 houses on Glover Street, also at the expense of Dewars Centre.

This was, however, scaled back in the hope the ice rink could be taken on by the curling community.

Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN) fears the council is putting new homes ahead of the sporting community.

The Courier is campaigning for the councillors to Say NO to Thimblerow and Protect Perth Leisure.

‘The whole thing is about houses’

Bill Powrie, a spokesperson for PKCSN, believes making Glover Street available for housing is helping drive the much maligned Thimblerow idea.

Two petitions have gathered more than 6,200 signatures from people against the council’s vision.

Local and national sporting bodies have also spoken out against the plan for Bell’s.

Sports groups protesting outside Bell’s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A new petition to save Thimblerow car park, the most popular car park in Perth, has also recently been started.

Bill said: “The whole thing is about houses.

“The council is obsessed with building 250 houses on Glover Street.

“The whole fiasco called Thimblerow is about building 250 affordable houses on Glover Street.

“It’s got nothing to do with sports and recreation.

“Where are these new inhabitants going to find recreation?”

Are sports facilities a priority for council?

At a council meeting in September 2024, when the Thimblerow plan was first put forward by council officers, local authority chief executive Thomas Glen spoke of the council’s priorities.

He said: “I reminded myself, even though I didn’t need to, about what the role of officers is here.

“It’s to deliver the council’s vision and the council’s corporate priorities.

“And nowhere in it does it say that officers and the council are asked to deliver an ice rink or any other sporting facility.”

Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The council boss then listed priorities of tackling inequality and poverty, and then mentioning health and wellbeing.

At the same meeting, strategic lead for property services Stephen Crawford, said: “The opportunity that the integrated proposal creates with moving PH2O to Thimblerow is to actually address some of the greatest need in Perth and Kinross – the housing need.

“You talked about our corporate priorities of addressing poverty.”

In his report, Mr Crawford recommended building 250 homes at Glover Street.

The future of Thimblerow and Bell’s is set to go before councillors again next month.

‘Critical shortage of affordable housing’

Perth and Kinross Council say protecting services, poverty, climate change, promoting physical and mental wellbeing and developing a stronger, more sustainable economy, are their priorities.

Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We believe the proposals for PH20 at Thimblerow helps us meet those demands in the most efficient way possible by replacing an ageing, energy-hungry pool at Glover Street with a new, environmentally-friendly sport and leisure facility that caters for a range of activities.

“There are currently 3,488 applications on the Common Housing Register in Perth and Kinross and we have more than three applicants for every available let.

“Councillors agreed to prioritise the creation of affordable homes when disposing of surplus land or property in May 2024 to address the critical shortage of affordable housing, the same month the Scottish Government declared a national housing emergency.”

