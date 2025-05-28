Major roadworks planned on A9 approach to Perth’s Broxden Roundabout

Drivers have been warned to expect disruption due to roadworks on the A9 between Stirling and Perth.

A contraflow system will be in place on a 1,800-metre stretch of the northbound approach to the Broxden Roundabout between June 4 and June 11.

Resurfacing works will be carried out on the A9 between West Lamberkine Woods and the roundabout.

The works will be undertaken between 6.30am on June 4 and 7.30pm on June 11.

A contraflow will be in place between these times.

Lane closures will also be in place from 7.30pm on June 4 to 6.30am on June 5 to allow workers to set up the contraflow.

Further lane closures will then be in place between 7.30pm on June 11 and 6.30am on June 12 to allow it to be stood down.

Local diversions in place during A9 roadworks near Perth

The Kinkell Bridge junction at Crossgates and the Tibbermore Junction will be shut during the contraflow.

Drivers have been advised to access Tibbermore from the A85 instead.

Meanwhile, local traffic for the Kinkell Bridge junction has been told to access the junction via Broom of Dalreoch.

Amey, who is responsible for the works on behalf of Transport Scotland, has estimated more than 27,000 vehicles use the route daily.

The works are part of a £1.18 million investment in road surface improvements for nearly 3km of the A9.

Further resurfacing works are also expected to take place on the A9 northbound between Crossgates and the junction for Tibbermore.

It follows a £187,000 resurfacing scheme that took place on a 468-metre stretch of the A9 in April.