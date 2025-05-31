GALLERY: Crowds bare all for annual ‘Noody Dook’ at Aberdour’s Silver Sands Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Crowds bare all for annual ‘Noody Dook’ at Aberdour’s Silver Sands Beach

On 31 May 2025, over 100 adults gathered at Silver Sands Beach in Aberdour for the annual Noody Dook.

Around 140 brave souls turned out this morning bright and early for the annual Noody Dook. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries and Kenny Smith

Over 100 brave participants gathered at Silver Sands Beach in Aberdour on Saturday, May 31, 2025, for the third annual Noody Dook.

The mass skinny dip was an adults-only event aimed to raise funds for mental health charities and promote the benefits of cold-water therapy.

The morning began at 7:00 AM with registration, followed by a clothed yoga warm-up session led by instructor Libby.

At 7:45 AM, participants were piped into the cold waters of the Firth of Forth to start the dip. While nudity was encouraged to embrace the spirit of the event, people could wear whatever made them feel comfortable, such as swimsuits, wigs or face paint.

The event was organised by the Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club. Safety measures were in place, with lifeguards and first aiders on-site during the event.

After the dip, participants warmed up with hot drinks and enjoyed baked goods from a charity cake stall.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the best moments.

The dip was preceded by a (clothed) warm-up yoga session on the beach.
Over 100 brave participants gathered at Silver Sands Beach in Aberdour.
Banjo the border terrier wasn’t keen to take part.
Friends braved the cold together.
A sea of bums and bravery at the Noody Dook this morning.
Cold start, great company.
