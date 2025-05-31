GALLERY: Crowds bare all for annual ‘Noody Dook’ at Aberdour’s Silver Sands Beach
ByKatherine Ferries and Kenny Smith
Over 100 brave participants gathered at Silver Sands Beach in Aberdour on Saturday, May 31, 2025, for the third annual Noody Dook.
The mass skinny dip was an adults-only event aimed to raise funds for mental health charities and promote the benefits of cold-water therapy.
The morning began at 7:00 AM with registration, followed by a clothed yoga warm-up session led by instructor Libby.
At 7:45 AM, participants were piped into the cold waters of the Firth of Forth to start the dip. While nudity was encouraged to embrace the spirit of the event, people could wear whatever made them feel comfortable, such as swimsuits, wigs or face paint.
