5 things top Fife wedding photographer wants couples to know before the big day

Matthew Johnston is booked up more than a year in advance.

As a wedding photographer, this is standard. Some venues book up 12-18 months ahead of time.

But there’s a balance to be had between getting in early and going too far, too soon.

“One couple actually tried to book me for 2028,” smiles Matthew, who is based in Kirkcaldy but works all over Scotland.

“It was lovely, because they’re obviously keen, but I don’t even know if or when my diary is going to be open in 2028!”

This is just one of the insights he shares with me during our candid conversation about what it means to be a wedding photographer in 2025.

Speedy Snaps weekend job grew into career

It’s a career Matthew fell into naturally after growing up working Saturdays in his dad’s photo lab.

“My dad, Ian McEwan, has a photo shop in Kirkcaldy – Speedy Snaps,” he explains. “It was just a Saturday job for me a first, when I was a teenager. I wasn’t that interested.

“But then I picked up a camera when I went on holiday to Ibiza, of all places! When I came back, I was super excited to print the photos, and it just snowballed from there.

“Even now, I think it’s incredible that this is my job. It’s so much fun!”

As wedding season 2025 kicks off, Matthew shares what he wants couples to know when choosing a photographer for their big day.

1. Pick someone who shares your style

It sounds self-explanatory, but for Matthew, one of the most important things a couple can do is browse prospective photographers’ portfolios and find someone who matches their vibe.

“You’ve got to resonate with the photographer’s work in some way,” he explains. “There’s plenty of styles out there, whether it’s that kind of Vogue-ish, editorial stuff, or more documentary and happy.

“As well as Instagram or their website, it’s a good idea to look at a full gallery of a photographer’s work from one shoot, so you can see what you can expect to receive. Not just the highlight reel, but all the little things that photographer might capture too.

“If I have a call with a couple and I sense that things are going a certain way, or they’re asking for a particular style that isn’t really mine, I’d probably direct them to someone I know who is better suited,” he adds.

“Likewise if you have a consultation with someone and decide their style isn’t what you’re looking for, please do let us know. That’s much preferred, rather than vanishing into the ether.

“Luckily, most people come to be now because they like my established style, which is quite documentary, fun and natural.”

2. Your photographer should feel like a friend

“Times have changed, and gone are the days of the bossy photographer,” laughs Matthew.

“We don’t need to be best friends, but if you can feel at ease and have a laugh, taking your wedding photos is going to be a much better experience.

“While we won’t be dragging you away for hours on end on your wedding day, we will be spending a significant amount of time with you, on a very special day for you. So it really helps if we all get on.

“Personally, I like to build a rapport with my clients. I love when they interact with me before the wedding, either through social media or chatting on the phone.

“I think it’s important to get a sense of them so they don’t feel like strangers on the wedding day, so I do sometimes stalk their Instagram profiles! But I always ask first, don’t worry.”

3. Test shoots aren’t necessary – but they help

Many photographers, Matthew included, offer pre-wedding photoshoots as an optional extra when booking your wedding photography package.

“While you don’t need to a have a pre-shoot, it’s definitely something to think about, especially if you’re a bit worried about having your photos taken.

“You’ll get to see how your photographer works, and they get to see how you respond, without all the pressure of the day itself.

“By then, you’ve got hair getting done, makeup getting done, maybe you’re just overwhelmed by the fact you’re getting married that day. And then this photographer shows up and starts putting a camera in your face!

“So for a test shoot, couples normally turn up dressed for a nice day out, and we just get to know each other and play around.

“My wife and I did one for our wedding, and she still says it was one of the best thing we could’ve done, because I myself am very awkward in front of the camera!

“However, I always tell my couples – whatever you don’t want in the picture, you’ll have to give to me. So pack light!”

4. Embrace the weather on your wedding day

Living in Scotland, there’s no guarantee of a warm or sunny wedding day, even in the summer.

For Matthew, the best photos happen when couples embrace whatever elements are thrown their way, even if the weather’s not “picture perfect”.

“A sunny day makes everyone happy, but it’s the worst for photos! The sun being high in the sky can make it hard to light group shots, or get even lighting,” he explains.

“I reckon the best time of year for photos is actually October/November time, because the sun’s always quite low throughout the day, and you get that lovely directional light.

“And if the weather is nice, you can get cracking sunset shots.

“However, if bad weather forces everyone inside, you can get some really cool, quirky photos with the flash too, which I love. Everyone’s got a wedding photo in a field, but it’s fun to find the unique things inside a venue and get photos that are a bit different.

“And while I wouldn’t want anyone getting drenched in their finery, it’s worth grabbing a couple of brollies and dashing out for a couple of photos in the rain. We did that on our wedding day, and the brolly became a really cool feature of the photo.

“Plus, rain droplets can create a really magical feeling. Sunsets aren’t the only option.”

5. Trust your photographer’s weird requests

“Listen, when we ask you to do cheesy things like bumping hips, going in for a kiss, or holding hands and walking like you’re drunk, it’s not necessarily because we want that to be the photo,” Matthew reveals.

“It’s because those prompts, silly as they are, create moments of laughter and movement – and we’ll capture that.”

His one non-negotiable?

“If your photographer grabs you at any point throughout the day, except the ceremony and speeches of course, and tells you ‘come outside, the light is great’ – go!

“It’s likely that’ll be the best photos of the day, and you don’t want to miss out. It takes five minutes, but you’ll have the image captured forever.”

All photos courtesy of Matthew Johnston Photography.