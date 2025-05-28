Dundee council taking legal action after travellers pitch up at two city parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Dundee council taking legal action after travellers pitch up at two city parks

Groups of travellers have pulled up at Clatto Country Park and Finlathen Park off Fountainbleu Drive.

By Ellidh Aitken
Travellers at Clatto Country Park in Dundee.
Travellers at Clatto Country Park in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council is taking legal action after groups of travellers pitched up at two city parks.

At least a dozen caravans have pulled up on an area of grass near the visitor car park at Clatto Country Park.

The caravans cover a large section of the park between the reservoir and the playground.

It is understood the Travellers are the same group who were moved on from Camperdown and Riverside parks earlier this month.

A Shetland pony is part of the camp at Clatto Country Park. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The group were first spotted with a Shetland pony at Camperdown on May 5.

The pony, children, chickens and several dogs are all part of the group now at Clatto.

A second, smaller camp with just three caravans has also appeared near the playground at Finlathen Park off Fountainbleu Drive.

Dundee City Council says it is aware of the encampments and is in the process of taking legal action in both cases.

Council assisting police after ‘dog incident’ at Clatto Country Park

The local authority says it is also aware of an alleged incident involving the dogs at the Clatto camp.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is aware of this encampment and is progressing legal action. In the meantime, the council’s liaison officer has visited the site to offer advice.

“The council is aware of the dog incident and have assisted Police Scotland with this matter.”

Police Scotland was unable to find details of the incident when contacted by The Courier.

The camp at Finlathen Park, off Fountainbleu Drive. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

Dundee City Council runs a purpose-built site for Traveller groups at Balmuir Wood in Tealing, Angus.

However, the site has been barely occupied since 2019 with the local authority set to spend almost £250,000 on upgrades in the coming months.

The Courier recently reported how the unpopularity of Balmuir Wood remains a “concern” for Angus Council in tackling unauthorised encampments in the area.

