Dundee council taking legal action after travellers pitch up at two city parks

Dundee City Council is taking legal action after groups of travellers pitched up at two city parks.

At least a dozen caravans have pulled up on an area of grass near the visitor car park at Clatto Country Park.

The caravans cover a large section of the park between the reservoir and the playground.

It is understood the Travellers are the same group who were moved on from Camperdown and Riverside parks earlier this month.

The group were first spotted with a Shetland pony at Camperdown on May 5.

The pony, children, chickens and several dogs are all part of the group now at Clatto.

A second, smaller camp with just three caravans has also appeared near the playground at Finlathen Park off Fountainbleu Drive.

Dundee City Council says it is aware of the encampments and is in the process of taking legal action in both cases.

Council assisting police after ‘dog incident’ at Clatto Country Park

The local authority says it is also aware of an alleged incident involving the dogs at the Clatto camp.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is aware of this encampment and is progressing legal action. In the meantime, the council’s liaison officer has visited the site to offer advice.

“The council is aware of the dog incident and have assisted Police Scotland with this matter.”

Police Scotland was unable to find details of the incident when contacted by The Courier.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

Dundee City Council runs a purpose-built site for Traveller groups at Balmuir Wood in Tealing, Angus.

However, the site has been barely occupied since 2019 with the local authority set to spend almost £250,000 on upgrades in the coming months.

The Courier recently reported how the unpopularity of Balmuir Wood remains a “concern” for Angus Council in tackling unauthorised encampments in the area.