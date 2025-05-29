Transport police conclude probe into Carnoustie rail line caravan chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transport police conclude probe into Carnoustie rail line caravan chaos

A wall collapse after a local man struck it with a digger forced the closure of the east coast main line through the Angus town last week.

By Graham Brown
Part of the Carnoustie wall collapsed onto the rail line. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
British Transport Police have completed their investigation into an incident which shut the east coast railway line at Carnoustie last week.

On Thursday, services between Dundee and Aberdeen were suspended after part of a wall collapsed at Ireland Street.

It was knocked onto the line by a digger being used to pull a static caravan into the garden of a house overlooking the railway.

Services were suspended for around two hours.

The line re-opened after Network Rail engineers gave the all-clear.

The Courier later revealed the caravan was being pulled back onto the site in breach of a planning enforcement order.

It was previously used as an Airbnb by householder Tony Lindsay.

He then lost the lengthy planning battle to retain it as family accommodation.

Since March, the caravan had been parked on the road outside his home.

Last week, Mr Lindsay admitted “jumping the gun” while awaiting the outcome of another planning bid.

In April, a certificate of lawful use application was submitted to Angus Council. He  wants to used the stripped-our caravan for storage and as a family snug.

But he said he had tried to pull it back into the garden after coming under pressure from council roads officials.

Mr Lindsay feared it would be removed because of the obstruction it was causing outside his home.

British Transport Police latest

Meanwhile, British Transport Police say their involvement in the matter has concluded.

A spokesperson said there would be no criminal investigation on their part.

Network Rail commented: “The incident was caused by a homeowner damaging the wall dividing their garden from the railway, which then fell onto the line below.

“We went out and cleared the debris and put in place a temporary barrier between our infrastructure and the garden.

“There’s no ongoing risk to the railway and permanent repairs will be carried out.”

Police Scotland has yet to respond on whether its inquiries are complete.

Angus Council said: “Our aim remains the safe removal of the caravan from the public road/footway at the earliest opportunity and we continue to work with the caravan’s owner to enable this.”

Conversation