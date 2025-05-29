Transport police conclude probe into Carnoustie rail line caravan chaos

British Transport Police have completed their investigation into an incident which shut the east coast railway line at Carnoustie last week.

On Thursday, services between Dundee and Aberdeen were suspended after part of a wall collapsed at Ireland Street.

It was knocked onto the line by a digger being used to pull a static caravan into the garden of a house overlooking the railway.

Services were suspended for around two hours.

The line re-opened after Network Rail engineers gave the all-clear.

The Courier later revealed the caravan was being pulled back onto the site in breach of a planning enforcement order.

It was previously used as an Airbnb by householder Tony Lindsay.

He then lost the lengthy planning battle to retain it as family accommodation.

Since March, the caravan had been parked on the road outside his home.

Last week, Mr Lindsay admitted “jumping the gun” while awaiting the outcome of another planning bid.

In April, a certificate of lawful use application was submitted to Angus Council. He wants to used the stripped-our caravan for storage and as a family snug.

But he said he had tried to pull it back into the garden after coming under pressure from council roads officials.

Mr Lindsay feared it would be removed because of the obstruction it was causing outside his home.

British Transport Police latest

Meanwhile, British Transport Police say their involvement in the matter has concluded.

A spokesperson said there would be no criminal investigation on their part.

Network Rail commented: “The incident was caused by a homeowner damaging the wall dividing their garden from the railway, which then fell onto the line below.

“We went out and cleared the debris and put in place a temporary barrier between our infrastructure and the garden.

“There’s no ongoing risk to the railway and permanent repairs will be carried out.”

Police Scotland has yet to respond on whether its inquiries are complete.

Angus Council said: “Our aim remains the safe removal of the caravan from the public road/footway at the earliest opportunity and we continue to work with the caravan’s owner to enable this.”