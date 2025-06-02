GALLERY: Robert the Bruce festival takes place in Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Robert the Bruce festival takes place in Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff Park

The Robert the Bruce Festival returned to Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline this weekend as part of the 750th anniversary celebration of the legendary Scottish king.

Jousting at the Robert the Bruce Festival, Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle
Jousting at the Robert the Bruce Festival, Dunfermline. Image: David Wardle
By Katherine Ferries

The Robert the Bruce Festival kicked off at Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline on Sunday, June 1 2025, drawing crowds to a lively celebration of Scottish history in honour of King Robert the Bruce.

This year’s event marks the 750th anniversary of his birth, making the occasion even more significant for locals and visitors alike.

Running from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM, the festival offered battle re-enactments, living history camps, live music, storytelling, traditional crafts, and a taste of medieval life.

Visitors on Sunday enjoyed action-packed demonstrations, from sword-fighting and archery to blacksmithing and weaving. Storytellers captivated audiences with tales from Scotland’s past, while folk musicians brought the grounds to life with traditional tunes. Families enjoyed activities such as crafts, treasure hunts, and educational exhibits.

Photographer David Wardle was there to capture the fun on Sunday.

Kids ready to join the battle. Image: David Wardle
Robert the Bruce Festival 2025. Image: David Wardle
Medieval life at the Bruce Festival. Image: David Wardle
Learning about weapons. Image: David Wardle
A swashbuckling day out! Image: David Wardle
Dressed up for the occasion! Image: David Wardle
Even the dogs popped along for the day. Image: David Wardle
Battle re-enactment. Image: David Wardle
Strong man competition. Image: David Wardle
A young squire learns some jousting skills. Image: David Wardle
Off to battle. Image: David Wardle
In the stocks. Image: David Wardle
A swashbuckling day out! Image: David Wardle
Youngsters take on the soldiers! Image: David Wardle
Medieval re-enactments. Image: David Wardle
Medieval re-enactments. Image: David Wardle
Medieval re-enactments. Image: David Wardle
Ready for battle! Image: David Wardle
Now really ready for battle! Image: David Wardle
Learning the ropes. Image: David Wardle
Crowds enjoy the re-enactments. Image: David Wardle
Mercy! Image: David Wardle
Crowds enjoy the show. Image: David Wardle
Medieval re-enactments. Image: David Wardle
Medieval re-enactments. Image: David Wardle
Medieval re-enactments. Image: David Wardle
Winner takes the crown! Image: David Wardle
Medieval re-enactments. Image: David Wardle
Jousting. Image: David Wardle
Kids v soldiers! Image: David Wardle
A soggy time in the stocks! Image: David Wardle
Kneel. Image: David Wardle
Fighting on the battlefield. Image: David Wardle
Medieval re-enactments. Image: David Wardle
Medieval re-enactments. Image: David Wardle
Kids join in with their soft swords! Image: David Wardle
What a smash! Image: David Wardle
Charge! Image: David Wardle
Difficult to see out of these helmets! Image: David Wardle
Medieval re-enactments. Image: David Wardle
Fighting. Image: David Wardle
Attack! Image: David Wardle
Jousting pain! Image: David Wardle
Medieval re-enactments. Image: David Wardle
What a battle! Image: David Wardle
Wounded retreat. Image: David Wardle

 

