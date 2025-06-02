GALLERY: Robert the Bruce festival takes place in Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff Park

The Robert the Bruce Festival kicked off at Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline on Sunday, June 1 2025, drawing crowds to a lively celebration of Scottish history in honour of King Robert the Bruce.

This year’s event marks the 750th anniversary of his birth, making the occasion even more significant for locals and visitors alike.

Running from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM, the festival offered battle re-enactments, living history camps, live music, storytelling, traditional crafts, and a taste of medieval life.

Visitors on Sunday enjoyed action-packed demonstrations, from sword-fighting and archery to blacksmithing and weaving. Storytellers captivated audiences with tales from Scotland’s past, while folk musicians brought the grounds to life with traditional tunes. Families enjoyed activities such as crafts, treasure hunts, and educational exhibits.

Photographer David Wardle was there to capture the fun on Sunday.