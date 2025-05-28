Person hospitalised after medical emergency at Stirlingshire beauty spot

A person has been taken to hospital after a medical emergency near a popular Stirlingshire hill.

Lomond Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) were called to a medical emergency on the lower slopes of Conic Hill near Balmaha at 4.12pm on Tuesday.

The person was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service and stretchered onto an ambulance to be transported to hospital.

Their current condition is unknown.

LMRT thanked members of the public, a Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park ranger for their help after the incident.

It also described how the “prompt action” of a family member of the person had “undoubtedly contributed to a positive outcome”.

Lomond Mountain Rescue warns of risks at Conic Hill

The mountain rescue also warned visitors to take care at Finnich Glen, which is home to the Devil’s Pulpit.

It follows three recent callouts for the team to the beauty spot, which contains pools up to three metres in depth.

An LMRT statement said: “We understand the wish to visit this beautiful and interesting geological feature, but would highlight that, in addition to the parking/road traffic issues, there is no easy access to the gorge itself.

“The main gully steps has suffered a further collapse and would not be recommended.

“In addition, the gorge edge has a number of areas that are loose and actually overhang the gorge.

“There are a number of deep (2m to 3m depth) pools that can contain entrapment hazards that are not visible from the surface.

“If visiting, please consider the potential consequences of a slip, wear appropriate footwear and above all stay safe.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for further information.