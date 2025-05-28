Newburgh High Street reopens after major police response to earlier incident

Newburgh High Street has reopened following a report of a concern for a person.

Police have been able to trace the person.

There were reports the town had been “shut down by armed police”, with armed police appearing to arrive on the scene at just after 5pm on Wednesday.

Police earlier confirmed they had been called to the scene at around 11.10am on Wednesday.

They had also asked members of public to avoid the area.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing one armed officer standing outside the entrance to a block of flats.

One had told The Courier: “I’ve never seen anything like it in Newburgh – it’s usually so quiet.

“You don’t expect to see this kind of thing on your doorstep.

“Everyone’s just standing around trying to figure out what’s going on, but there’s a real sense of worry in the air.”

A Police Scotland statement said: “High Street in Newburgh at West Port Road and Tay Street has reopened following a report of concern for a person.

“Emergency services attended and the person has been traced.

“Members of the public are thanked for their patience.”