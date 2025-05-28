Newburgh High Street reopens after major police response to earlier incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Newburgh High Street reopens after major police response to earlier incident

Police were called out to Newburgh High Street.

By Finn Nixon
Police closed Newburgh High Street. Image: Supplied
Police closed Newburgh High Street. Image: Supplied

Newburgh High Street has reopened following a report of a concern for a person.

Police have been able to trace the person.

There were reports the town had been “shut down by armed police”, with armed police appearing to arrive on the scene at just after 5pm on Wednesday.

Police earlier confirmed they had been called to the scene at around 11.10am on Wednesday.

They had also asked members of public to avoid the area.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing one armed officer standing outside the entrance to a block of flats.

One had told The Courier: “I’ve never seen anything like it in Newburgh – it’s usually so quiet.

“You don’t expect to see this kind of thing on your doorstep.

“Everyone’s just standing around trying to figure out what’s going on, but there’s a real sense of worry in the air.”

A Police Scotland statement said: “High Street in Newburgh at West Port Road and Tay Street has reopened following a report of concern for a person.

“Emergency services attended and the person has been traced.

“Members of the public are thanked for their patience.”

More from News

Pink paint has been used to vandalise an Oor Wullie statue in Dundee City Centre. Image: Logan Hutchison/DC Thomson
Dundee Oor Wullie statue targeted by vandalism
2
A vehicle fire has closed the A85 between Crieff and Gilmerton. Image: Google Maps
Vehicle fire closes major road near Crieff for nearly two hours
Conic Hill
Person hospitalised after medical emergency at Stirlingshire beauty spot
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Flipping the bird and stealing from a sex worker
Travellers at Clatto Country Park in Dundee.
Dundee council taking legal action after travellers pitch up at two city parks
6
Joseph Nicholson
Dundee groomer caught in undercover police sting
The northbound A9 approach to the Broxden Roundabout near Perth.
Major roadworks planned on A9 approach to Perth's Broxden Roundabout
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Gillian Sorbie, a Fife school support worker who has been struck off by the SSSC Picture shows; Gillian Sorbie, a Fife school support worker who has been struck off by the SSSC. NA. Supplied by LinkedIn Date; Unknown
Fife school worker boasted of selling vapes to 11-year-olds and sent explicit Snapchat messages…
Travellers parked on Western Edge Park play area in Perth.
Council issues legal threat to Travellers with 11 vehicles next to Perth play area
CR0050651, Ben MacDonald, Dundee, Take pictures inside the new Pret A Manger on Whitehall Crescent. Picture shows; general shots of the new Pret a Manger on Whitehall Crescent as it prepares to open on Monday. Friday 1st November, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Opening date for Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger revealed

Conversation