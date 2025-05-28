News Vehicle fire closes major road near Crieff for nearly two hours The A85 was closed in both directions just east of Crieff. By Finn Nixon May 28 2025, 7:22pm May 28 2025, 7:22pm Share Vehicle fire closes major road near Crieff for nearly two hours Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5255612/vehicle-fire-closes-major-road-near-crieff/ Copy Link 0 comment A vehicle fire has closed the A85 between Crieff and Gilmerton. Image: Google Maps A major Perthshire road has reopened after a vehicle fire. The A85 was shut in both directions between Crieff and the A822 junction at Gilmerton for nearly two hours on Wednesday evening. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.04pm and one appliance was sent to the scene.” Traffic Scotland had initially advised the road had been shut at 7.05pm, with a “clean up operation” underway. A Traffic Scotland update at 8.54pm said: “All lanes now running in both directions following the earlier vehicle fire Traffic in the area moving well tonight
