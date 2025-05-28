Vehicle fire closes major road near Crieff for nearly two hours

A major Perthshire road has reopened after a vehicle fire.

The A85 was shut in both directions between Crieff and the A822 junction at Gilmerton for nearly two hours on Wednesday evening.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.04pm and one appliance was sent to the scene.”

Traffic Scotland had initially advised the road had been shut at 7.05pm, with a “clean up operation” underway.

A Traffic Scotland update at 8.54pm said: “All lanes now running in both directions following the earlier vehicle fire Traffic in the area moving well tonight