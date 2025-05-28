Dundee Oor Wullie statue targeted by vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Oor Wullie statue targeted by vandalism

The statue on Albert Square has been covered in pink paint.

By Logan Hutchison
Pink paint has been used to vandalise an Oor Wullie statue in Dundee City Centre. Image: Logan Hutchison/DC Thomson
Locals have condemned the actions of “mindless” vandals in Dundee city centre after an Oor Wullie statue was covered in pink paint.

The Oor Wullie statue, which depicts the iconic cartoon character aiming a pea shooter at a nearby statue of Robbie Burns, was found covered in pink paint on Wednesday morning.

A pornographic drawing and an obscene message had also been written on it.

The bronze comic book which sits next to the statue was also vandalised.

One passer-by called the damage a “complete disgrace”.

Another branded the vandal’s actions as “mindless”.

Dundee Oor Wullie vandalism ‘completely unacceptable’

A Dundee City Council also condemned the defacing of the statue.

A spokesperson said: “This type of graffiti is completely unacceptable. Our rapid response team are aware and will be taking the necessary action.”

A council clean up team was spotted working to remove the paint at 3.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The statue was installed at the Albert Square site outside The McManus Galleries in 2016.

It was created to mark the 80th anniversary of the character’s first appearance in The Sunday Post.

The statue also features a satchel containing Wullie’s pet mouse, Jeemy, as well as a catapult and a bag of peas to refill his pea shooter.

Beside him is a poem entitled “Tae Rabbie Burns”.

Scottish artist Malcolm Robertson, who created the 4ft tall sculpture, said at the time the project was one of the most enjoyable and fun of his life.

