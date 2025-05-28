Dundee Oor Wullie statue targeted by vandalism

Locals have condemned the actions of “mindless” vandals in Dundee city centre after an Oor Wullie statue was covered in pink paint.

The Oor Wullie statue, which depicts the iconic cartoon character aiming a pea shooter at a nearby statue of Robbie Burns, was found covered in pink paint on Wednesday morning.

A pornographic drawing and an obscene message had also been written on it.

The bronze comic book which sits next to the statue was also vandalised.

One passer-by called the damage a “complete disgrace”.

Another branded the vandal’s actions as “mindless”.

Dundee Oor Wullie vandalism ‘completely unacceptable’

A Dundee City Council also condemned the defacing of the statue.

A spokesperson said: “This type of graffiti is completely unacceptable. Our rapid response team are aware and will be taking the necessary action.”

A council clean up team was spotted working to remove the paint at 3.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The statue was installed at the Albert Square site outside The McManus Galleries in 2016.

It was created to mark the 80th anniversary of the character’s first appearance in The Sunday Post.

The statue also features a satchel containing Wullie’s pet mouse, Jeemy, as well as a catapult and a bag of peas to refill his pea shooter.

Beside him is a poem entitled “Tae Rabbie Burns”.

Scottish artist Malcolm Robertson, who created the 4ft tall sculpture, said at the time the project was one of the most enjoyable and fun of his life.