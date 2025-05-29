Nearly 400 vehicles in Dundee, Angus and north-east Fife clamped in latest tax crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Nearly 400 vehicles in Dundee, Angus and north-east Fife clamped in latest tax crackdown

Find out how many cars have been clamped this month in your DD postcode.

By Andrew Robson
A clamped car on Gardner Street in Dundee as nearly 400 untaxed vehicles are clamped across Dundee and Angus
A clamped car on Gardner Street in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Nearly 400 vehicles across Dundee, Angus and north-east Fife have been clamped this month in the latest crackdown on unpaid tax.

The DVLA clamped a total of 395 vehicles across the region between May 5 and May 26.

At the beginning of the month, 66 vehicles were clamped across Dundee as the DVLA’s wheel clamping partner took enforcement action.

Cars have also been left with a yellow clamp on their front wheels across Angus and in Newport and Tayport in Fife, which also come under the DD postcode area.

Find out how many vehicles clamped in your DD postcode

The following numbers of vehicles have been clamped in each postcode this month:

  • DD1 (city centre/Riverside) – 15
  • DD2 (West End/Lochee/Dryburgh/Menzieshill/Charleston/Ardler) – 85
  • DD3 (Hilltown/Kirkton/Downfield/St Mary’s) – 64
  • DD4 (Stobswell/Craigie/Douglas/Fintry/Whitfield) – 78
  • DD5 (Broughty Ferry/Barnhill/Monifieth) – 11
Vehicles have been clamped across Dundee and Angus.
Vehicles have been clamped across Dundee and Angus. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
  • DD6 (Newport/Tayport) – 6
  • DD7 (Carnoustie) – 11
  • DD8 (Forfar) – 16
  • DD9 (Brechin) – 20
  • DD10 (Montrose) – 31
  • DD11 (Arbroath) – 58

The DVLA says it does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action.

It uses a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax them before paying a release fee to get them back.

The DVLA offers a range of options for drivers to pay their vehicle tax through its online services.

The Courier previously revealed that thousands of untaxed vehicles were clamped or impounded by the DVLA across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2024.

More from News

Jordon Forster
Ex-Dundee footballer given 20-year non-harassment order
The chickens were left beheaded in David's garden. Image: David Mcrae
5 chickens beheaded during rampage in Fife garden
A medivac took place from the vessel off the Angus coast.
Casualty airlifted after suspected cardiac arrest on boat near Montrose
CR0051210, Poppy Watson, Dundee, Mary Power, manager of M&S Dundee, celebrates 25 years with the company. She started as a Christmas tempt when she was just 17 years old and has been with the company ever since. Picture shows; Visual Stylist Callum Wilson with Manager Mary Power in the Gallagher Retail Park store. Tuesday 10th December, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
11 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee
8
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Rebecca Boulton from Stirling University joined Radio 1 DJ Greg James on air for a duet Picture shows; Rebecca Boulton from Stirling University and Radio 1 DJ Greg James. NA. Supplied by Stirling University/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Stirling Uni lecturer joins Greg James on Radio 1 for Taylor Swift-inspired duet
Dalgety Bay charity That Place in the Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Man, 57, charged over 'communications offences' as probe into Fife charity continues
Brickwork being torn down.
VIDEO: Locals in tears as condemned Fife homes torn down just weeks after residents…
A youth pictured climbing the walls of Broughty Castle.
New safety measures installed after youths spotted climbing Broughty Castle
2
Cannabis in car
Stirling jobs at risk if cannabis smoker had lost her role, court told
Part of the Carnoustie wall collapsed onto the rail line. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Transport police conclude probe into Carnoustie rail line caravan chaos

Conversation