Nearly 400 vehicles in Dundee, Angus and north-east Fife clamped in latest tax crackdown

Nearly 400 vehicles across Dundee, Angus and north-east Fife have been clamped this month in the latest crackdown on unpaid tax.

The DVLA clamped a total of 395 vehicles across the region between May 5 and May 26.

At the beginning of the month, 66 vehicles were clamped across Dundee as the DVLA’s wheel clamping partner took enforcement action.

Cars have also been left with a yellow clamp on their front wheels across Angus and in Newport and Tayport in Fife, which also come under the DD postcode area.

Find out how many vehicles clamped in your DD postcode

The following numbers of vehicles have been clamped in each postcode this month:

DD1 (city centre/Riverside) – 15

15 DD2 (West End/Lochee/Dryburgh/Menzieshill/Charleston/Ardler) – 85

85 DD3 (Hilltown/Kirkton/Downfield/St Mary’s) – 64

64 DD4 (Stobswell/Craigie/Douglas/Fintry/Whitfield) – 78

78 DD5 (Broughty Ferry/Barnhill/Monifieth) – 11

DD6 (Newport/Tayport) – 6

6 DD7 (Carnoustie) – 11

11 DD8 (Forfar) – 16

16 DD9 (Brechin) – 20

20 DD10 (Montrose) – 31

31 DD11 (Arbroath) – 58

The DVLA says it does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action.

It uses a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax them before paying a release fee to get them back.

The DVLA offers a range of options for drivers to pay their vehicle tax through its online services.

The Courier previously revealed that thousands of untaxed vehicles were clamped or impounded by the DVLA across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2024.