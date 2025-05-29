EXCLUSIVE: Man, 57, charged over ‘communications offences’ as probe into Fife charity continues

A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged over “communications offences” as a probe into a Fife charity continues.

Dalgety Bay community hub That Place in the Bay closed suddenly and for the “foreseeable future” in April.

It followed a series of “governance and managerial concerns” that were reported to the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) and Police Scotland.

The Courier revealed earlier this month how police have since launched a probe into “managerial and financial irregularities”.

That investigation remains ongoing, however, a man has been charged with communications offences as part of that probe.

No further details have been revealed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with communications offences in the Fife area.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

An OSCR spokesperson said: “Our consideration of concerns raised about the charity is ongoing.”