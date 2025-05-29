News EXCLUSIVE: Man, 57, charged over ‘communications offences’ as probe into Fife charity continues Police are continuing to investigate reports of financial irregularities at That Place in the Bay in Dalgety Bay. By Andrew Robson May 29 2025, 9:17am May 29 2025, 9:17am Share EXCLUSIVE: Man, 57, charged over ‘communications offences’ as probe into Fife charity continues Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5255663/man-charged-communications-offences-dalgety-bay-charity/ Copy Link That Place in the Bay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged over “communications offences” as a probe into a Fife charity continues. Dalgety Bay community hub That Place in the Bay closed suddenly and for the “foreseeable future” in April. It followed a series of “governance and managerial concerns” that were reported to the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) and Police Scotland. The Courier revealed earlier this month how police have since launched a probe into “managerial and financial irregularities”. Police charge man as That Place in the Bay probe continues That investigation remains ongoing, however, a man has been charged with communications offences as part of that probe. No further details have been revealed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with communications offences in the Fife area. “A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.” An OSCR spokesperson said: “Our consideration of concerns raised about the charity is ongoing.”