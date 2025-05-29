New safety measures installed after youths spotted climbing Broughty Castle

New safety measures have been installed at Broughty Castle after youths were spotted climbing the walls.

A photo showing a youngster about halfway up the outside wall of the castle was shared on social media on May 18.

A large crowd of youths were watching on as the youth appeared to be climbing up a drainpipe in an “extremely dangerous” stunt.

A similar incident took place just days later.

Climbing at Broughty Castle ‘raised possibility of injuries or worse’

It sparked fresh concerns about anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry and calls for more police patrols.

Safety measures, including physical barriers and anti-climbing paint, have now been put in place to prevent similar incidents.

Councillor Craig Duncan, who represents the Broughty Ferry ward, posted on Facebook: “Many residents will be aware of a widely reported and, to the best of my knowledge, new phenomenon of some youths climbing up a drainpipe on the exterior of Broughty Castle, which quite obviously raised the possibility of injuries or worse.

“I contacted the city council to express my concerns and to suggest that measures be put in place to deter such risky activity.

“I am now pleased to advise that measures such as a physical barrier and non-drying anti-climb paint have been put in place.

“I hope this will deter would-be climbers and enhance safety.”

Broughty Castle was given a stay of execution last year amid fears it could close to the public in a cost-cutting move.