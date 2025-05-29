Stirling Uni lecturer joins Greg James on Radio 1 for Taylor Swift-inspired duet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Uni lecturer joins Greg James on Radio 1 for Taylor Swift-inspired duet

The pair performed wasp impressions to the tune of Swift's hit Anti-Hero.

By Isla Glen
Stirling University lecturer Becky Boulton and Radio 1 DJ Greg James. Image: Stirling University/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Stirling University lecturer Becky Boulton and Radio 1 DJ Greg James. Image: Stirling University/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Stirling University lecturer has joined DJ Greg James to perform a duet on his Radio 1 show.

Rebecca Boulton, known as Becky, joined the presenter on his breakfast show on Thursday morning.

The pair performed wasp impressions to the tune of the Taylor Swift hit Anti-Hero.

It came after Becky, a wasp biologist, wrote a parody of the 2022 song from the perspective of the insect for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year.

Stirling wasp biologist performs song on Radio 1

She hopes to change the reputation of wasps and highlight why they are important

The song features lyrics like: “I have this thing where I’m misunderstood by everybody, just cause I like to have my space.”

Another line says: “What they don’t know is my sisters and I stopped a famine, so maybe get off of my case.”

The song ends with: “It would be nice if you started rooting for us anti-heroes.”

After performing the song live on air, James said: “Becky, that is so good.

Taylor Swift
The song is a parody of the Taylor Swift hit Anti-Hero. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“I love you for that and I love your brain.”

He added that he had “struck gold” after inviting her on the show and promised to join her for another duet.

Becky then teased a Blurred Lines parody about the genitalia evolution of insects.

The evolutionary ecology lecturer is a regular listener of the breakfast show.

After hearing a segment about flies flying into people’s mouths, she was reminded of her song and decided to get in touch.

Stirling lecturer shows love for wasps on Radio 1

Becky told The Courier: “Talking to Greg on Radio 1 and doing a duet of our song was a great opportunity to spread my love for wasps.

“It was Greg’s idea to do the wasp voice, and I am always up for that sort of nonsense.

“It was great fun and certainly an unexpected series of events for what would have otherwise been a quite routine day of doing wasp genetic work in the lab.”

