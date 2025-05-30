Meetings held with Dundee residents over drug dealing concerns at sheltered housing complex

Meetings have been organised with residents over concerns about drug-dealing at a Dundee sheltered housing complex.

People living at Mulligan Court on Camperdown Street in Lochee have complained about drug users accessing the building.

The issue is understood to be longstanding, with particular problems reported on Friday and Saturday evenings.

It is claimed people using or selling drugs have been accessing the laundry room and other communal areas at the retirement homes.

The Courier understands that some tenants have become reluctant to walk through the corridors due to the persistent issues.

Caledonia Housing Association, which manages the complex, confirmed it is working with police and the council to address the concerns.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports of suspected drug dealing at Mulligan Court and take these concerns extremely seriously.

“In line with our anti-social behaviour policy, we are working closely with Police Scotland and Dundee City Council’s anti-social behaviour teams, with community wardens attending the site on a daily basis.

“We held a residents’ meeting on Friday May 16, and remain in regular contact with tenants to provide support and updates.

“A further face-to-face meeting is planned in the coming weeks, which will include representatives from both Police Scotland and Dundee City Council.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.