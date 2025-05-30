Angus car boot sales to face £100 fee under new council rules

Hosting a car boot sale on Angus Council land will soon cost £100 due to new rules.

A recent request to use an Arbroath council car park highlighted the absence of a policy for such events.

Council chiefs want to bring in a “lighter-touch” approach to help community groups with their fundraising.

But the changes will come at a cost for car boot sale organisers.

It means the fee is set to rise by more than 15%, from £84.75 to £100.

Next week, policy and resources committee councillors will be asked to approve the plans.

Infrastructure services director Graeme Dailly says: “A recent request to hold a Sunday car boot sale at the car park of Bruce House, Arbroath, highlighted the absence of an agreed policy for council-owned land.

“At present, individuals or groups may apply to book an Angus Council park for a car boot sale under existing charges for park bookings.

“In the case of Bruce House, they were advised this was not currently available in the absence of an agreed policy.

“The organiser instead made a park booking and is now holding the car boot sales at Inchcape Park, Arbroath.”

He added: “The matter has only arisen in response to the recent request to hold a car boot sale at the Bruce House car park.

“This is considered an isolated case.

“In light of this, a proportionate, lighter-touch approach is being recommended.”

What are the new rules for Angus car boot sales?

The suggested policy includes:

Only applications from charitable or community-based groups will be accepted

All proceeds from holding the sale must go to the organisation or charitable causes

Site and roads must be left litter-free by organisers immediately after the event

No commercial traders

No food or drink sales

Limit of 13 events per year for any organisation

Maximum of 13 events per year on any council site

The council will also be able to veto any car boot sale if it thinks it will impact on nearby markets or businesses.

New charge for Angus events

Mr Dailly’s report adds: “The existing management rules and scheme of charges for park bookings will continue to apply.

“The charge for community groups booking a park for a Sunday car boot sale is currently £84.75.

“It is proposed a charge of £100 per event be set for all car boot sales.”

He says the rise reflects the council’s administrative costs.