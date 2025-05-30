Angus car boot sales to face £100 fee under new council rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus car boot sales to face £100 fee under new council rules

A request to use a car park in Arbroath for a boot sale has prompted a new policy for events on Angus Council ground.

By Graham Brown
Car boot sales remain a popular fundraiser for Angus groups. Image; John Stevenson/DC Thomson
Hosting a car boot sale on Angus Council land will soon cost £100 due to new rules.

A recent request to use an Arbroath council car park highlighted the absence of a policy for such events.

Council chiefs want to bring in a “lighter-touch” approach to help community groups with their fundraising.

But the changes will come at a cost for car boot sale organisers.

It means the fee is set to rise by more than 15%, from £84.75 to £100.

Next week, policy and resources committee councillors will be asked to approve the plans.

Infrastructure services director Graeme Dailly says: “A recent request to hold a Sunday car boot sale at the car park of Bruce House, Arbroath, highlighted the absence of an agreed policy for council-owned land.

“At present, individuals or groups may apply to book an Angus Council park for a car boot sale under existing charges for park bookings.

“In the case of Bruce House, they were advised this was not currently available in the absence of an agreed policy.

“The organiser instead made a park booking and is now holding the car boot sales at Inchcape Park, Arbroath.”

He added: “The matter has only arisen in response to the recent request to hold a car boot sale at the Bruce House car park.

“This is considered an isolated case.

“In light of this, a proportionate, lighter-touch approach is being recommended.”

What are the new rules for Angus car boot sales?

The suggested policy includes:

  • Only applications from charitable or community-based groups will be accepted
  • All proceeds from holding the sale must go to the organisation or charitable causes
  • Site and roads must be left litter-free by organisers immediately after the event
  • No commercial traders
  • No food or drink sales
  • Limit of 13 events per year for any organisation
  • Maximum of 13 events per year on any council site

The council will also be able to veto any car boot sale if it thinks it will impact on nearby markets or businesses.

New charge for Angus events

Mr Dailly’s report adds: “The existing management rules and scheme of charges for park bookings will continue to apply.

“The charge for community groups booking a park for a Sunday car boot sale is currently £84.75.

“It is proposed a charge of £100 per event be set for all car boot sales.”

He says the rise reflects the council’s administrative costs.

