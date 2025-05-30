Perth and Kinross Council expenses: What did your councillor claim last year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perth and Kinross Council expenses: What did your councillor claim last year?

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing says he keeps his expenses down by using his bus pass. But what about the rest?

By Morag Lindsay
Grant Laing with microphone and speech printed on paper with crowd of children, runners and cyclists behind
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing's expenses amounted to just over £500. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross councillors ran up a £32,000 expenses bill last year.

Councillors can claim for travel and other costs connected to their official duties.

The 2024-2025 total was shared between the 40 serving members, and two former councillors.

The highest expenses total – £4,750.50 – went to Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade.

The council’s SNP deputy leader Eric Drysdale did not claim a penny.

Nor did independent councillor Colin Stewart and Conservative Crawford Reid, one of the two who stepped down last year, sparking a by-election in September.

There were no overseas trips, and no claims for accommodation or meals.

And only one payment was made in connection with training and conferences – £475 for Liberal Democrat licensing board convener Peter Barrett.

Bus pass helps keep Perth and Kinross Council leader’s expenses down

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing’s expenses amounted to £504.90 for the year.

The SNP councillor says that mostly paid for travel to an event in London, where he was pitching for investment in Perth.

And he puts his comparatively low claim down to public transport and advancing years.

Grant Laing in yellow hi-vis jacket and white safety helmet with Perth and Kinross Council logo
Grant Laing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I’m in the office 95% of the time and I travel by bus,” Mr Laing told The Courier.

“I’m fortunate with the bus service where I stay. And I use my bus pass. I’m 63.

“It’s not just that it’s free,” he added.

“People will sit down and speak to you on the bus. You get a good sense of what’s happening on the ground.”

Provost keeping costs down too

Provost Xander McDade attends a large number of events in his role as the civic head of Perth and Kinross.

As an independent councillor in the Highland ward, he also has further to travel than other members.

Xander McDade in red gown trimmed with ermine
Xander McDade attends the UHI Perth graduations in Perth Concert Hall last October. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, his £4,750.50 expenses compare favourably to his predecessor’s.

The oldest breakdown of councillors’ expenses on the Perth and Kinross Council website is for 2018-19 when then provost Dennis Melloy totalled £18,951.50.

Ten other councillors ran up expenses running into thousands of pounds last year.

They include John Duff, another Highland ward councillor and leader of the opposition Tory group, whose expenses came to £3,264.60.

The total bill for Perth and Kinross councillors’ salaries and allowances amounted to £1,007,533.29 in 2024-25.

More from News

Matrix International at East Mill Road in Brechin. Image: Google
Brechin Matrix production moving to global sites as factory closure date revealed
This week's Fife Planning Ahead includes a glamping plan for Muddy Boots
Fife Planning Ahead: Glamping plan with shepherds' huts and Aberdour housing
58,000 panels are proposed for a new Cupar solar farm
58,000-panel Cupar solar farm plans lodged
How has Dundee's Low Emission Zone impacted the air pollution in the city? Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Has Dundee LEZ really made our air cleaner?
Car boot sales remain a popular fundraiser for Angus groups. Image; John Stevenson/DC Thomson
Angus car boot sales to face £100 fee under new council rules
Concerns have raised about suspected drug dealing at Mulligan Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Meetings held with Dundee residents over drug dealing concerns at sheltered housing complex
Graystale Road in St Ninians.
First phase of Stirling Council housing development starts in St Ninians
Derek McCammon, owner of The Living Room, Brook Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry's Brook Street is thriving. What's the secret?
David France
Jilted partner flew to Fife town to spray-paint abuse about his ex — in…
Lindsays former and new managing partners posing outside
Fife lawyer promoted to head up top Scottish legal firm

Conversation