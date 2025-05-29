£16m Bridge of Allan flood defence plan approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£16m Bridge of Allan flood defence plan approved

A contractor must be appointed to the project by the end of March next year to ensure government funding.

By Alex Watson
Severe flooding in Bridge of Allan in 2023. Image: Gregor Boyd/Shutterstock
Bridge of Allan’s proposed flood protection scheme will go ahead after councillors gave it the official green light this week.

Stirling Council’s Environment, Transport and Net Zero Committee confirmed the £16 million scheme at a meeting on Thursday May 29.

Scheme confirmation is a legal requirement and ensures Scottish Government funding for the project remains secure.

Full sign-off was delayed by a month as a result of a last-minute objection to the flood defence proposals in late April.

However, on Thursday council officers said the late objection had not been deemed valid, meaning confirmation could proceed as planned.

According to Stirling Council, a total of 24 objections were received prior to the submission deadline.

This graphic shows SEPA’s flood risk map for the area, as well as the planned new flood defences. Image: DC Thomson

Six were considered valid, while 18 “did not meet the legal requirements” and were rejected.

All six valid complaints were later withdrawn, following further discussion with the council.

Earlier this month, lifelong Bridge of Allan resident Ronald Don shared his concerns about the flood defence proposals with The Courier.

Mr Don claims his formal objection was unfairly rejected by the council and he was not allowed to appeal.

Questions over ‘flavour’ of objections

During the committee meeting, Thomas Heald, Conservative councillor for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan said the new defences have been “a long time coming” and will “give a lot of peace of mind” to locals.

But he added a “plea” about engagement, stressing that open communication with residents is still needed as the scheme progresses.

SNP Stirling North councillor Jim Thomson asked for a “flavour” of the range of objections received, which were not presented to elected members.

Flooding has been an issue in Bridge of Allan for many years. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Senior flood officer Katrina Smith said common themes included the impact on Bridge of Allan’s allotments and the Cornton Road area, as well as concerns over value for money.

Convener and Stirling West councillor for Labour Jen Preston raised the idea of publishing the detail of the objections received.

However, the council’s lead solicitor Mark Easton said “‘probably not’ would be the view” on doing so, since the objections had either been rejected or resolved.

Where will the new flood defences be?

The plan is for the new flood protection infrastructure to be built on the site of the existing defences as much as possible.

These were installed in the 1980s.

Modern additions will include a short extension past Bridge of Allan’s allotments, as well as near Lyon Crescent.

A new embankment will also be constructed next to the town’s factory site and Inverallan Road.

How much will it cost?

Stirling Council has budgeted £1.26m for the flood defences during the financial year 2025-26.

The Scottish Government has agreed to pay 80% of the estimated overall £16m cost, with the council providing the other 20%.

Part of the deal with the government stipulates that a contractor must be appointed to the project by March 31 2026.

Conversation