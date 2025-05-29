5 chickens beheaded during rampage in Fife garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 chickens beheaded during rampage in Fife garden

Kelty gardener David Mcrae found the birds "slaughtered" in his garden on Thursday morning.

By Ellidh Aitken
The chickens were left beheaded in David's garden. Image: David Mcrae
Five chickens have been beheaded during a rampage in a Fife garden.

David Mcrae, 53, found the birds “slaughtered” in his garden on Mossgreen Street in Kelty on Thursday morning.

The self-employed gardener and landscaper said he first thought a fox might be responsible, but soon realised that was not the case.

He has reported the incident to police.

He told The Courier: “I didn’t hear any noise or commotion during the night.

“I came down this morning at about 10am to check on the chickens and discovered it.

“Five of them had their heads taken off and one of them looks like its neck had been rung.

“Another is missing. They can be quite flighty, so run away if someone approaches them.

David Mcrae. Image: Supplied

“I thought at first it was a fox but I looked around and realised it couldn’t have been.

“A fox will kill the whole coop and take the bodies away, whoever did this only took the heads.

“If you dispatch a chicken by taking off its head, there is a lot of blood, and whoever has done it will have been holding them so will be covered in blood.”

David has been left with six chickens, which appear to have been unharmed.

He believes the person responsible has also taken a chick.

How David discovered the chickens. Image: David Mcrae
David found five chickens beheaded. Image: David Mcrae

David added: “The ones that were slaughtered were rescue chickens and I have had them for four or five months.

“Because they are rescues, they were not kept well in the past, so they will bond with you and run up to strangers.

“That is why the person would have been able to get hold of them.

“I have also heard of three other similar incidents in Kelty recently.

“I am so angry, to the point where the police better find them before I do.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.10am on Thursday, we received a report of six chickens killed overnight at Mossgreen Street, Kelty.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Conversation