5 chickens beheaded during rampage in Fife garden

Five chickens have been beheaded during a rampage in a Fife garden.

David Mcrae, 53, found the birds “slaughtered” in his garden on Mossgreen Street in Kelty on Thursday morning.

The self-employed gardener and landscaper said he first thought a fox might be responsible, but soon realised that was not the case.

He has reported the incident to police.

He told The Courier: “I didn’t hear any noise or commotion during the night.

“I came down this morning at about 10am to check on the chickens and discovered it.

“Five of them had their heads taken off and one of them looks like its neck had been rung.

“Another is missing. They can be quite flighty, so run away if someone approaches them.

“I thought at first it was a fox but I looked around and realised it couldn’t have been.

“A fox will kill the whole coop and take the bodies away, whoever did this only took the heads.

“If you dispatch a chicken by taking off its head, there is a lot of blood, and whoever has done it will have been holding them so will be covered in blood.”

David has been left with six chickens, which appear to have been unharmed.

He believes the person responsible has also taken a chick.

David added: “The ones that were slaughtered were rescue chickens and I have had them for four or five months.

“Because they are rescues, they were not kept well in the past, so they will bond with you and run up to strangers.

“That is why the person would have been able to get hold of them.

“I have also heard of three other similar incidents in Kelty recently.

“I am so angry, to the point where the police better find them before I do.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.10am on Thursday, we received a report of six chickens killed overnight at Mossgreen Street, Kelty.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”