Casualty airlifted after suspected cardiac arrest on boat near Montrose

A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after a “suspected cardiac arrest” onboard a boat near Montrose.

Montrose Lifeboat was launched at 9.12am on Thursday after reports a person was experiencing “chest pains” onboard a vessel.

An air ambulance was also called to the wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) around 19 miles east of the Angus coast.

The casualty was winched from the boat and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We were called to reports of a casualty experiencing chest pains onboard a winfarm service vessel around 19 miles east of Montrose on Thursday morning.

“A medevac (medical evacuation) took place and the casualty was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“A lifeboat crew from Montrose was also deployed as a precaution.”

A statement on the Montrose RNLI Facebook page said: “RNLI Montrose all-weather lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard this morning to an 82-metre service operation vessel (SOV) to transfer a casualty who had a suspected cardiac arrest.

“Rescue Viper 1 SAR helicopter was also tasked to make its way from Aberdeen to the vessel.

“Upon arrival at the scene, our lifeboat was asked to standby while the helicopter winch operation took place, with the casualty then flown to Aberdeen.

“The lifeboat was stood down at 10.50am, returned to the station and was made ready for service.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.