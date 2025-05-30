Drivers ‘may perform U-turns across A9’ if Dunblane service station is built

Fresh plans for a new service station between Stirling and Perth have received objections over road safety fears.

A proposal to build the facility on the northbound carriageway of the A9 was submitted to Stirling Council in March.

It would be around 500 metres south-west of Balhaldie Farm, on land known as Firs of Kinbuck.

The application seeks to create a petrol station, a shop, parking spaces, a picnic area and vehicle-washing facilities.

The low-carbon design would contain hydrogen storage, a solar farm and electric vehicle charging.

A previous version of the plan, with a hotel and restaurant, was refused in 2022.

Locals fear the latest scheme would increase accidents, create more hazards and lead to drivers “attempting dangerous U-turns across the A9”.

Battery fires were also a major concern, while others claim there are already enough EV charging facilities nearby.

Dunblane Community Council was against the plans and said it would be “extremely dangerous” for southbound traffic.

The objection read: “It was very disappointing to see that this application again only proposes a very short out-slip onto the A9.

“This remains a major safety hazard in our opinion.

“There are six central reservation gaps between Dunblane and Greenloaning.

“The central reservation gaps mean that traffic flow in the vicinity is already turbulent so lorries in particular need adequate slip roads.

“They also encourage U-turns which are highly dangerous and which this facility will further encourage with staff from the south being tempted to avoid the trip to Greenloaning and for potential users of the facilities doing likewise.”

Stretch of A9 near Dunblane is ‘lethal’

Guy Spurway agreed the scheme would pose road safety issues.

He wrote: “This is the most lethal stretch of road already and this development would only make this worse and undoubtedly lead to an increase in tragic accidents and deaths.

“It is just not worth the loss of lives to satisfy the wishes of a developer and landlord (neither of whom live in the area and so don’t use the road like we all do most days).

“It has been refused twice already I believe and whilst smaller in scale this time, I feel if granted consent it will likely expand over time and it will become an even more dangerous blackspot on the A9 – a local eyesore with very little local benefit whatsoever.”

Rachel Malcolm said the application was “unnecessary” due to other services in close proximity.

She wrote: “Since the beginning of this year there have been 15+ accidents on this stretch of the A9 so that really says it all.”

Pete Bicheno described it as a “close repeat of the previous application for this site with some added greenwashing”.

David Prescott, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, agreed and said there was “no evidence” it was a low-carbon refuelling hub.

He worries the HGV wash would risk polluting Allan Water and highlighted there are few hydrogen-powered and electric HGVs on UK roads.

Rhys Stanwix, a mechanical engineer with 30 years experience, agreed and described it as a “re-run” of the previously refused application.

He said the scheme would “increase road safety and fire risk, all for no environmental benefit and no commercial gain to the Stirling area at all”.

The objection read: “There is a real risk that Grove UK, if granted permission, will merely build the petrol station and EV car charging points and ignore the rest.”

Stirling Council will determine the planning application, which has had 16 objections.

There is no recorded support for the plans.

Official bodies, including Perth and Kinross Council, did not object when consulted.

