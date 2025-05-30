58,000-panel Cupar solar farm plans lodged

A huge solar farm on the outskirts of Cupar could rake in millions of pounds for the local economy, developers say.

Detailed plans for the proposed scheme at Over Rankeilour have now been formally submitted to Fife Council.

Public objections persuaded Balance Power to cut the size of the array by 20%.

However, with 58,000 solar panels across 145 acres, it is still sizeable.

If approved, the development will take nine months to construct and will remain in place for 40 years.

The renewables firm claims it could contribute almost £10m during that time.

And it has also offered an £18,000-a-year fund for community projects “if required”.

The Cupar solar farm plans provoked concern among locals when it was mooted at the end of last year.

Many fear it will destroy the last rural route out of the town, ruin prime agricultural land and contribute to flooding.

However, Balance Power has attempted to address those concerns within its application.

Concerns over Cupar solar farm plan

The 29.9 megawatt array would be capable of powering almost 13,000 homes.

And while it would be built on a flood plain, experts advise mounting the panels on platforms would reduce the risk.

Meanwhile, an economic report says 117 jobs would be created during the nine-month construction period.

That will create millions in spending power.

And a further three full-time jobs will remain once the solar farm is operational.

The developers say the Cupar array will stand on just 1.3% of north east Fife’s prime agricultural land.

And concerns for hedgehogs and other small animals are addressed through the inclusion of “mammal gates” in fencing.

Wildflower areas are also mooted.

The developers held two community events before submitting their plans.

Site used by walkers

They say: “Following feedback from the first event, it became apparent the array needed to be scaled back.”

Balance Power hope the change will address concern over the development’s visual impact.

They add: “It was also recognised the site is used by many walkers in the local community.

“And given the right to roam in Scotland, the design was evolved to ensure it will still be possible to walk through the site and access the core path network.”

However, while the site will be smaller, the array’s output will remain the same through the use of more powerful panels.

The plans will be considered by Fife Council in due course.