58,000-panel Cupar solar farm plans lodged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

58,000-panel Cupar solar farm plans lodged

A planning application has now been lodged for a solar farm outside Cupar, which developers say will bring in millions of pounds for the area.

By Claire Warrender
58,000 panels are proposed for a new Cupar solar farm
58,000 panels are proposed at a new Cupar solar farm. Image: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A huge solar farm on the outskirts of Cupar could rake in millions of pounds for the local economy, developers say.

Detailed plans for the proposed scheme at Over Rankeilour have now been formally submitted to Fife Council.

Public objections persuaded Balance Power to cut the size of the array by 20%.

However, with 58,000 solar panels across 145 acres, it is still sizeable.

Plan for Cupar Solar farm
The original site of the Cupar solar farm, which has now been scaled back. Image: Balance Power

If approved, the development will take nine months to construct and will remain in place for 40 years.

The renewables firm claims it could contribute almost £10m during that time.

And it has also offered an £18,000-a-year fund for community projects “if required”.

The Cupar solar farm plans provoked concern among locals when it was mooted at the end of last year.

Many fear it will destroy the last rural route out of the town, ruin prime agricultural land and contribute to flooding.

However, Balance Power has attempted to address those concerns within its application.

Concerns over Cupar solar farm plan

The 29.9 megawatt array would be capable of powering almost 13,000 homes.

And while it would be built on a flood plain, experts advise mounting the panels on platforms would reduce the risk.

Meanwhile, an economic report says 117 jobs would be created during the nine-month construction period.

Ryan McIndoe, head of planning at Balance Power, with previous plans for the Cupar solar farm
Ryan Macindoe,head of development at Balance Power, attempted to allay concern over the Cupar solar farm plans Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

That will create millions in spending power.

And a further three full-time jobs will remain once the solar farm is operational.

The developers say the Cupar array will stand on just 1.3% of north east Fife’s prime agricultural land.

And concerns for hedgehogs and other small animals are addressed through the inclusion of “mammal gates” in fencing.

Wildflower areas are also mooted.

The developers held two community events before submitting their plans.

Site used by walkers

They say: “Following feedback from the first event, it became apparent the array needed to be scaled back.”

Balance Power hope the change will address concern over the development’s visual impact.

They add: “It was also recognised the site is used by many walkers in the local community.

“And given the right to roam in Scotland, the design was evolved to ensure it will still be possible to walk through the site and access the core path network.”

However, while the site will be smaller, the array’s output will remain the same through the use of more powerful panels.

The plans will be considered by Fife Council in due course.

More from News

58,000 panels are proposed at a new Cupar solar farm. Image: PA Wire/Press Association Images
Brechin Matrix production moving to global sites as factory closure date revealed
This week's Fife Planning Ahead includes a glamping plan for Muddy Boots
Fife Planning Ahead: Glamping plan with shepherds' huts and Aberdour housing
58,000 panels are proposed at a new Cupar solar farm. Image: PA Wire/Press Association Images
Has Dundee LEZ really made our air cleaner?
58,000 panels are proposed at a new Cupar solar farm. Image: PA Wire/Press Association Images
Angus car boot sales to face £100 fee under new council rules
58,000 panels are proposed at a new Cupar solar farm. Image: PA Wire/Press Association Images
Meetings held with Dundee residents over drug dealing concerns at sheltered housing complex
58,000 panels are proposed at a new Cupar solar farm. Image: PA Wire/Press Association Images
First phase of Stirling Council housing development starts in St Ninians
58,000 panels are proposed at a new Cupar solar farm. Image: PA Wire/Press Association Images
Broughty Ferry's Brook Street is thriving. What's the secret?
David France
Jilted partner flew to Fife town to spray-paint abuse about his ex — in…
Lindsays former and new managing partners posing outside
Fife lawyer promoted to head up top Scottish legal firm
Grant Laing with microphone and speech printed on paper with crowd of children, runners and cyclists behind
Perth and Kinross Council expenses: What did your councillor claim last year?

Conversation