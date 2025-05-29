News Man charged and weapons recovered after armed police incident in Fife town The man was also taken to hospital after police closed High Street in Newburgh. By Finn Nixon May 29 2025, 2:43pm May 29 2025, 2:43pm Share Man charged and weapons recovered after armed police incident in Fife town Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5256038/man-charged-armed-police-newburgh/ Copy Link Police closed Newburgh High Street during the incident. Image: Supplied A man has been charged and weapons recovered after an armed police incident in a Fife town. Emergency services, including officers with guns, were called to Newburgh just after 11am on Wednesday after concerns were raised for a person. The town’s High Street was shut for several hours. The man was taken to hospital and weapons were recovered from the scene, though none were used during the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of concern for a person in the High Street area of Newburgh, around 11.10am on Wednesday. “Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital. “He has been charged in connection with the incident and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”