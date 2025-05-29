Man taken to hospital and reported to prosecutors after armed police incident in Fife town

A man has been reported to prosecutors after an armed police incident in a Fife town.

Emergency services, including officers with guns, were called to Newburgh just after 11am on Wednesday after concerns were raised for a person.

The town’s High Street was shut for several hours.

The man was taken to hospital and reported to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of concern for a person in the High Street area of Newburgh, around 11.10am on Wednesday May 28.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital.

“He will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”