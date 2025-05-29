Man taken to hospital and reported to prosecutors after armed police incident in Fife town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man taken to hospital and reported to prosecutors after armed police incident in Fife town

High Street in Newburgh was closed for several hours during the incident.

By Finn Nixon
Newburgh High Street.
Police closed Newburgh High Street during the incident. Image: Supplied

A man has been reported to prosecutors after an armed police incident in a Fife town.

Emergency services, including officers with guns, were called to Newburgh just after 11am on Wednesday after concerns were raised for a person.

The town’s High Street was shut for several hours.

The man was taken to hospital and reported to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of concern for a person in the High Street area of Newburgh, around 11.10am on Wednesday May 28.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital.

“He will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

  • An earlier version of this article stated a man had been arrested and charged. This was due to incorrect information provided by Police Scotland. The article has now been updated to reflect the correct position.

More from News

Around 140 brave souls turned out this morning bright and early for the annual Noody Dook. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Crowds bare all for annual 'Noody Dook' at Aberdour’s Silver Sands Beach
Antisemitic graffiti n the Arctic Pend tunnel, which connects New Inn Entry to the High Street and gives access to the Keiller Centre, Dundee.
'Sinister' antisemitic graffiti in Dundee city centre being treated as hate crime
Broughty Castle.
Sauna tent could open at Broughty Castle in bid to attract more visitors
2
First Minister John Swinney leads the opening of the new rail link. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Has Levenmouth rail link changed town's fortunes a year after opening in fanfare of…
2
Long tailbacks for drivers due to the Bothwell Gardens roundabout roadworks in Dunfermline.
Lessons will be learned from Dunfermline roadworks chaos ahead of next major project
Allison Marnie
Angus pensioner went on Orkney knitwear shoplifting spree
A Royal Highland Education Trust food and farming day in Crossgates, Fife.
More food and farming day fun for kids in Fife and Kinross-shire
Man walking through crowd in smart suit with flower pot covering face and head
27 of the best pictures from Scone Palace Garden Fair
Protester holding placard which reads 'PH8 said no'
Controversial Perthshire national park bid back in play as rival plan scrapped
Wheelchair user Paula Cahill, from Dundee.
EXCLUSIVE: Xplore Dundee faces public inquiry over disabled access on buses