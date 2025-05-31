EXCLUSIVE: Xplore Dundee faces public inquiry over disabled access on buses

Bus operator Xplore Dundee is facing a public inquiry over disabled access on its vehicles.

The bus operator will be questioned by the traffic commissioner at a hearing after wheelchair user Paula Cahill, from Dundee, twice claimed she faced issues accessing the Fly service to and from Edinburgh Airport.

The 46-year-old volunteer uses an electric wheelchair due to her muscular dystrophy.

She alleges that in June 2024, she was left “covered in glass” after the vehicle’s door window shattered on a bus stop while a driver struggled to operate the wheelchair lift at the airport.

In a previous incident in August 2023, she says it appeared another driver also did not know how to work the lift on the Fly service.

She claims this left her “suspended” above the ground for around 40 minutes and onlookers eventually had to lift her – and her 72kg chair – from the platform.

It is understood Xplore Dundee disputes aspects of Paula’s claims.

Dundee wheelchair user ‘suspended in air while trying to get off airport bus’

Paula told The Courier: “When I board the Fly service, I book in advance and let them know as they have to remove seats for my chair.

“On this occasion (in August 2023), when I boarded the bus with my friend, the driver let me on safely.

“There is an access lift and the driver would pull the ramp out, and then the lift goes about 4ft in the air.

“There were no issues and we got to Edinburgh Airport.

“Then the driver joked, ‘What time is your flight because I don’t know how to work this?’

“I was suspended in the air for about 35 to 40 minutes and by this time, a big crowd was watching what was going on.”

Paula says it eventually took three people to reach up and carry her off the platform.

She said: “It wasn’t necessarily the driver’s fault, I asked him if he would go back to Xplore and ask for more training.

“I went on holiday and called Xplore while I was there to make them aware as I had a return booking.

“The lady in the office said the driver shouldn’t be able to drive the bus (without knowing how to work the lift).

“I managed to get home and everything was fine on the return journey.”

Second incident on Fly bus at Edinburgh Airport

Paula claims that 10 months later, while returning from a holiday at around 2am in June 2024, a driver again struggled to use the lift, despite her having pre-booked.

She says that while the driver battled with the mechanism, the upper access door opened and hit a bus stop – leaving a window smashed.

Paula said: “By this time, other passengers were getting really annoyed and some were getting off the bus and asking if they could help.

“They helped the driver get the ramp up.

“I was covered in glass but I had no other way to get home, I was also sat right next to the smashed bus window.

“My concern was if there was a gust of wind the window could have smashed in my face.”

Paula says she felt her concerns were “dismissed” by Xplore Dundee and wants more training for drivers.

After initially going to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, the matter was reported to the Acting Traffic Commissioner for Scotland, Richard Turfitt.

A public inquiry relating to Xplore’s compliance with public service vehicles accessibility regulations (PSVAR) has now been scheduled for June 17 in Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee said: “We are aware of the matter and have been engaging with the relevant authorities regarding the allegations.

“As this issue is currently under consideration by the Traffic Commissioner for Scotland, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

What is a traffic commissioner public inquiry?

The traffic commissioner can call a public inquiry for a number of reasons, including if operators have not met licence conditions or if their conduct has come into question.

During the hearing, all parties present their cases in detail, including the DVSA.

The commissioner can choose to issue penalties such as disqualifying an individual or company from having a licence.

The decision will either be given at the time of the inquiry or in writing within 28 days.

A DVSA spokesperson said: “All passengers are entitled to be treated with courtesy and dignity by passenger transport providers.

“This includes drivers providing disabled passengers with reasonable assistance, including helping them on and off the bus by means of a ramp if they use a wheelchair.

“DVSA investigates reports of behaviour to the contrary and will take appropriate enforcement action where required.”