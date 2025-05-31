EXCLUSIVE: Xplore Dundee faces public inquiry over disabled access on buses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Xplore Dundee faces public inquiry over disabled access on buses

The operator will be questioned by the traffic commissioner, after a wheelchair user claimed she twice faced issues on the Fly Edinburgh Airport service.

Wheelchair user Paula Cahill, from Dundee.
Wheelchair user Paula Cahill, from Dundee, twice claimed she faced issues accessing the Fly service to and from Edinburgh Airport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Bus operator Xplore Dundee is facing a public inquiry over disabled access on its vehicles.

The bus operator will be questioned by the traffic commissioner at a hearing after wheelchair user Paula Cahill, from Dundee, twice claimed she faced issues accessing the Fly service to and from Edinburgh Airport.

The 46-year-old volunteer uses an electric wheelchair due to her muscular dystrophy.

She alleges that in June 2024, she was left “covered in glass” after the vehicle’s door window shattered on a bus stop while a driver struggled to operate the wheelchair lift at the airport.

In a previous incident in August 2023, she says it appeared another driver also did not know how to work the lift on the Fly service.

She claims this left her “suspended” above the ground for around 40 minutes and onlookers eventually had to lift her – and her 72kg chair – from the platform.

It is understood Xplore Dundee disputes aspects of Paula’s claims.

Dundee wheelchair user ‘suspended in air while trying to get off airport bus’

Paula told The Courier: “When I board the Fly service, I book in advance and let them know as they have to remove seats for my chair.

“On this occasion (in August 2023), when I boarded the bus with my friend, the driver let me on safely.

“There is an access lift and the driver would pull the ramp out, and then the lift goes about 4ft in the air.

“There were no issues and we got to Edinburgh Airport.

“Then the driver joked, ‘What time is your flight because I don’t know how to work this?’

“I was suspended in the air for about 35 to 40 minutes and by this time, a big crowd was watching what was going on.”

Xplore Dundee’s Fly airport bus service. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Paula says it eventually took three people to reach up and carry her off the platform.

She said: “It wasn’t necessarily the driver’s fault, I asked him if he would go back to Xplore and ask for more training.

“I went on holiday and called Xplore while I was there to make them aware as I had a return booking.

“The lady in the office said the driver shouldn’t be able to drive the bus (without knowing how to work the lift).

“I managed to get home and everything was fine on the return journey.”

Second incident on Fly bus at Edinburgh Airport

Paula claims that 10 months later, while returning from a holiday at around 2am in June 2024, a driver again struggled to use the lift, despite her having pre-booked.

She says that while the driver battled with the mechanism, the upper access door opened and hit a bus stop – leaving a window smashed.

Paula said: “By this time, other passengers were getting really annoyed and some were getting off the bus and asking if they could help.

“They helped the driver get the ramp up.

“I was covered in glass but I had no other way to get home, I was also sat right next to the smashed bus window.

“My concern was if there was a gust of wind the window could have smashed in my face.”

The smashed window Paula was left sitting next to. Image: Paula Cahill

Paula says she felt her concerns were “dismissed” by Xplore Dundee and wants more training for drivers.

After initially going to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, the matter was reported to the Acting Traffic Commissioner for Scotland, Richard Turfitt.

A public inquiry relating to Xplore’s compliance with public service vehicles accessibility regulations (PSVAR) has now been scheduled for June 17 in Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee said: “We are aware of the matter and have been engaging with the relevant authorities regarding the allegations.

“As this issue is currently under consideration by the Traffic Commissioner for Scotland, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

What is a traffic commissioner public inquiry?

The traffic commissioner can call a public inquiry for a number of reasons, including if operators have not met licence conditions or if their conduct has come into question.

During the hearing, all parties present their cases in detail, including the DVSA.

The commissioner can choose to issue penalties such as disqualifying an individual or company from having a licence.

The decision will either be given at the time of the inquiry or in writing within 28 days.

The 46-year-old volunteer uses an electric wheelchair due to her muscular dystrophy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A DVSA spokesperson said:  “All passengers are entitled to be treated with courtesy and dignity by passenger transport providers.

“This includes drivers providing disabled passengers with reasonable assistance, including helping them on and off the bus by means of a ramp if they use a wheelchair.

“DVSA investigates reports of behaviour to the contrary and will take appropriate enforcement action where required.”

