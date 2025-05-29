Residents ‘lucky to be alive’ after fire engulfs Dundee block

Residents say they are “lucky to be alive” after smoke engulfed a block of flats in Dundee.

Some tenants were trapped in their Balerno Street homes, while others fled down scaffolding after a flat fire broke out early on Thursday morning.

Shocked neighbours said the close was filled with thick black smoke as they attempted to escape just before 3am.

Firefighters from Macalpine and Balmossie stations were drafted to the scene in Douglas.

Speaking with The Courier, one family said they feared they were “going to die” after being unable to get out.

The woman said: “I was on the phone with the 999 call handler.

“I’d initially opened the front door and the close was black with smoke.

“We couldn’t get out, so I stayed on the phone with the emergency services as we moved to the back of our address.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t stand on the balcony at the rear as the smoke was just travelling.

“I did fear we were going to die. The fire service got up the stairs and told us to remain inside.

“Once we got out, we were checked over by paramedics – there were emergency services everywhere.”

Dundee resident ‘climbed down scaffolding’ during fire

Another resident said he alerted other homeowners to the blaze after hearing a smoke alarm from another address.

He said: “I could hear the beeping of a smoke alarm from another property.

“I looked out and the close was starting to fill with smoke.

“I managed to get down the stairs and warn the other residents.

“My family was still inside, so I went back to the flat.

“By this point there was too much smoke.

“We shut the door and put a wet towel over it.

“It was me, the missus and the bairn inside.

“Thankfully, there was scaffolding at the rear of our side of the block.

“We climbed down that to get out – we’re lucky to be alive.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed one person was taken to Ninewells Hospital and four others were treated at the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 02:58 to attend an incident on Balerno Street, Dundee.

“Two ambulances and a Special Operations Response Team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital, and four patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”