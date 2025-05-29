Residents ‘lucky to be alive’ after fire engulfs Dundee block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents ‘lucky to be alive’ after fire engulfs Dundee block

One person was taken to hospital after the blaze on Thursday.

By James Simpson
Aftermath of a fire in Balerno Street, Douglas, Dundee.
Some residents were trapped in their Balerno Street flats. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Residents say they are “lucky to be alive” after smoke engulfed a block of flats in Dundee.

Some tenants were trapped in their Balerno Street homes, while others fled down scaffolding after a flat fire broke out early on Thursday morning.

Shocked neighbours said the close was filled with thick black smoke as they attempted to escape just before 3am.

Firefighters from Macalpine and Balmossie stations were drafted to the scene in Douglas.

Speaking with The Courier, one family said they feared they were “going to die” after being unable to get out.

The block on Balerno Street filled with black smoke. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The woman said: “I was on the phone with the 999 call handler.

“I’d initially opened the front door and the close was black with smoke.

“We couldn’t get out, so I stayed on the phone with the emergency services as we moved to the back of our address.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t stand on the balcony at the rear as the smoke was just travelling.

“I did fear we were going to die. The fire service got up the stairs and told us to remain inside.

“Once we got out, we were checked over by paramedics – there were emergency services everywhere.”

Dundee resident ‘climbed down scaffolding’ during fire

Another resident said he alerted other homeowners to the blaze after hearing a smoke alarm from another address.

He said: “I could hear the beeping of a smoke alarm from another property.

“I looked out and the close was starting to fill with smoke.

“I managed to get down the stairs and warn the other residents.

“My family was still inside, so I went back to the flat.

“By this point there was too much smoke.

The family escaped down the rear of the block. Image:  James Simpson/DC Thomson

“We shut the door and put a wet towel over it.

“It was me, the missus and the bairn inside.

“Thankfully, there was scaffolding at the rear of our side of the block.

“We climbed down that to get out – we’re lucky to be alive.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed one person was taken to Ninewells Hospital and four others were treated at the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 02:58 to attend an incident on Balerno Street, Dundee.

“Two ambulances and a Special Operations Response Team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital, and four patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

