First phase of Stirling Council housing development starts in St Ninians

The plan is to build 44 affordable properties on the Graystale Road site.

By Alex Watson
It's thought up to 180 people could eventually call the new properties home. Image: Stirling Council
It's thought up to 180 people could eventually call the new properties home. Image: Stirling Council

Pre-construction has begun on a new social housing scheme in Stirling, following the hiring of a contractor.

Stirling Council awarded CGC (Scotland) Ltd the contract for pre-construction and enabling works at the planned Graystale Road development.

The contract notice said: “This is a critical element of a construction project, ensuring sufficient planning, designing and technical development has taken place before construction works commence.”

The construction company will be paid £237,038 for its role in the project.

It is the council’s intention to build 44 affordable properties on the St Ninians site.

These will include 16 one and two-bedroom cottage flats, as well as 24 two, three and four-bedroom flats within two-storey blocks.

There are also plans for four accessible properties, ranging from two to four bedrooms each.

Planning permission was granted in August 2024, and Stirling Council’s Community Wellbeing and Housing Committee gave the go-ahead to begin procurement in February.

New lease of life for vacant site

Once completed, up to 180 people could be housed across the 44 new homes.

According to figures presented by the council, 790 households were waiting for housing in the St Ninians Cultenhove area as of February this year.

Graystale Road was previously home to council-owned four-storey tenement flats, which were built in the 1950s.

A map of the proposed development. Image: Stirling Council

The buildings were demolished in 2012 due to low demand and plans to regenerate the area.

The site has lain vacant ever since.

The new development will be funded through Stirling Council’s housing revenue account budget for affordable housing.

Each unit carries a net cost of £100,000 to the council’s housing service, though this total could be covered by Scottish Government grant funding.

