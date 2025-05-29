Castle Huntly prisoners to work for Tayside Contracts across Dundee

Castle Huntly prisoners are to be given work placements across Dundee shortly before release.

Tayside Contracts is one of more than 70 firms that has entered into a partnership with the prison.

But the contractor insists the prisoners will not work in or around schools or anywhere requiring PVG (protecting vulnerable groups) clearance.

The project is designed to support the rehabilitation of low-risk prisoners towards the end of their sentences.

The work is expected to significantly enhance their chances to get work and integrate back into society.

It’s also designed to reduce the risk of reoffending.

Castle Huntly prisoners to be offered work placements

Tayside Contracts will provide work experience in a range of sectors, including construction, facilities management, and catering.

The placements are designed to offer structured, meaningful work opportunities that build skills, foster personal responsibility and prepare individuals for life beyond prison.

However, Tayside Contracts, which provides services in many of the region’s schools, insists no prisoners would be placed in schools or any location where PVG checks are required.

In addition, the firm told The Courier that full risk assessments would be undertaken by the Scottish Prison Service and Tayside Contracts prior to all placements.

Job training in Dundee ‘will help reduce reoffending’

Tayside Contracts joint committee convener Steven Rome said: “Research consistently shows that access to employment is one of the key factors in successful rehabilitation.

“By offering low-risk prisoners the chance to work with an established, reputable employer the partnership helps bridge the gap between the prison environment and gaining fulfilling employment.”

The contractor says it plans to work with all participants to ensure they gain the skills needed for long-term employment.

Councillor Rome, who represents Dundee North East (SNP), added: “The partnership is a reflection of Tayside Contracts’ ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community, whilst providing second chances for those looking to turn their lives around”.

Marcus Whitehead, head of offender outcomes at HMP Castle Huntly said it was expanding the range of work placements available.

He said: “Work placements are crucial for people in custody as they allow for a managed and supported reintegration into the community.

“This ultimately gives them a better chance for success when they are released.”