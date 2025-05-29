Castle Huntly prisoners to work for Tayside Contracts across Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Castle Huntly prisoners to work for Tayside Contracts across Dundee

Low-risk offenders will be given work experience in areas such as construction and catering.

HMP Castle Huntly.
HMP Castle Huntly Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Castle Huntly prisoners are to be given work placements across Dundee shortly before release.

Tayside Contracts is one of more than 70 firms that has entered into a partnership with the prison.

But the contractor insists the prisoners will not work in or around schools or anywhere requiring PVG (protecting vulnerable groups) clearance.

The project is designed to support the rehabilitation of low-risk prisoners towards the end of their sentences.

The work is expected to significantly enhance their chances to get work and integrate back into society.

It’s also designed to reduce the risk of reoffending.

Tayside Contracts will provide work experience in a range of sectors, including construction, facilities management, and catering.

The placements are designed to offer structured, meaningful work opportunities that build skills, foster personal responsibility and prepare individuals for life beyond prison.

HMP Castle Huntly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

However, Tayside Contracts, which provides services in many of the region’s schools, insists no prisoners would be placed in schools or any location where PVG checks are required.

In addition, the firm told The Courier that full risk assessments would be undertaken by the Scottish Prison Service and Tayside Contracts prior to all placements.

Job training in Dundee ‘will help reduce reoffending’

Tayside Contracts joint committee convener Steven Rome said: “Research consistently shows that access to employment is one of the key factors in successful rehabilitation.

“By offering low-risk prisoners the chance to work with an established, reputable employer the partnership helps bridge the gap between the prison environment and gaining fulfilling employment.”

The contractor says it plans to work with all participants to ensure they gain the skills needed for long-term employment.

Tayside Contractors headquarters.
The Tayside Contracts headquarters in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Councillor Rome, who represents Dundee North East (SNP), added: “The partnership is a reflection of Tayside Contracts’ ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community, whilst providing second chances for those looking to turn their lives around”.

Marcus Whitehead, head of offender outcomes at HMP Castle Huntly said it was expanding the range of work placements available.

He said: “Work placements are crucial for people in custody as they allow for a managed and supported reintegration into the community.

“This ultimately gives them a better chance for success when they are released.”

