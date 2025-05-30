Brechin Matrix production moving to global sites as factory closure date revealed

Brechin’s historic Matrix International factory is slated for closure before the end of 2025.

In March, bosses at the East Mill Road engineering plant told staff their jobs were under threat.

US owners of the 86-year-old company said they were considering transferring operations abroad.

A consultation with the Angus workforce was launched.

It has now concluded and the future of the plant has been confirmed.

The decision will see parent company Regal Rexnord move Matrix International work from Brechin to other global sites.

Those are Shenzhen in China, Angers in France, and New Hartford in the USA.

The firm has said Angus production will run until November.

Matrix closure follows Storm Babet disaster

The news is the latest economic hammer blow to the town in the wake of Storm Babet.

Matrix – which began as a wartime engineering operation in 1939 – was swamped by the River South Esk in October 2023.

It was left under feet of water.

Three months later, staff were told manufacturing and production would cease there.

However, assembly of highly specialised electromagnetic equipment such as brakes and clutches continued.

It is thought to have employed around 100 staff in early 2024.

The company has been approached for comment on the latest developments.

The Matrix site is owned by local firm JJKS Estates.

Last month, company director Kevin Mackie said Regal Rexnord had committed to a lease until 2038 before Storm Babet struck.

He continues to press Angus Council for details of their communications with the company in the wake of the disaster.

Mr Mackie and fellow JJKS director Jack Souttar have called for a full inquiry into the Matrix collapse.

The authority previously said it worked alongside Scottish Enterprise to help JJKS and Matrix after the storm.