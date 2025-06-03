Dundee woman ‘forced to park further away from home’ under new council permit scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman ‘forced to park further away from home’ under new council permit scheme

Megan Holland-Sproul has branded changes to city centre parking permits "totally crazy".

By Ben MacDonald
Megan Holland-Sproul on Bank Street in Dundee
Megan Holland-Sproul has hit out at the new parking permit scheme. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

A Dundee woman claims she is being forced to park further away from her home under a new council permit scheme.

Megan Holland-Sproul, 41, lives on Bank Street. She reapplied for a permit to allow her to park in the city centre earlier this month.

But she realised the permit, which has increased from £130 to £150, had been assigned to one of three new zones. These zones dictate where city centre residents can park.

Megan’s street is in the “north” zone. This means she can only park on streets designated by the council, rather than across the city centre.

Dundee city centre resident hits out at parking permit changes

The online teacher claims this is forcing her to park further away from her home because the street she previously used is not in the zone allocated to her.

Megan told The Courier: “We’ve had a permit in the city centre for five years.

“When I applied for the new permit, I realised it was an entirely new system.

“You had to create an account for a whole new portal.

“I made an account and it said ‘north zone’ – I was like: ‘What is that?’

“I went on the website and read through all the terms and conditions.

“Everything had changed.”

Bank Street in Dundee
Megan lives on Bank Street but says she finds it hard to get a parking space there. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Megan says she finds it difficult to get a space on Bank Street. She normally parks on South Tay Street, a short walk away.

However, South Tay Street is in the “west” zone and not the “north” zone, so her permit can no longer be used there.

Instead, Megan says she is now having to park further away, at Dudhope Castle, as it is the only place she knows she is likely to get a space.

She added: “If you look at the zone maps, it’s a bunch of squiggly lines.

“The squiggly zone borders might make sense on paper, but in practice, negatively impact the real lives of real people, both practically and financially.

Parking permit zones in Dundee city centre
The new parking permit zones in the city centre. Image: Dundee City Council
Megan Holland-Sproul
Megan says she now has further to walk to and from her car. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“We know a lot of people in the city centre and nobody knew about it until I asked if they had read the terms and conditions.

“It’s totally crazy.

“I understand they’re trying to manage parking.

“It’s a big city centre, but they have to make it more accessible for residents.

“They can’t draw random lines on a map and have us follow it without sending us letters or asking how we feel.”

‘The scheme does not allow drivers to park wherever they choose’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The parking permit scheme is intended to support city centre residents by providing affordable parking close to where they live.

“The terms and conditions of the scheme do not allow drivers to park wherever they choose.

“If permit holders are seen to be continually disregarding the terms and conditions of the scheme, they may have their permit withdrawn.

“Such a step would not happen without warnings being issued in advance.

“If any permit holder has specific issues they wish to discuss, they can contact the council. “

Conversation