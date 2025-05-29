News Multiple trains cancelled between Edinburgh and Fife A signalling fault has caused major disruption to services in Fife. By Finn Nixon May 29 2025, 4:36pm May 29 2025, 4:36pm Share Multiple trains cancelled between Edinburgh and Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5256229/multiple-trains-cancelled-between-edinburgh-and-fife/ Copy Link 0 comment A ScotRail train at Inverkeithing Railway Station. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson Rail passengers are facing major disruption in Fife after a signalling fault was detected. Services between Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath have been cancelled after a fault occurred between Rosyth and Inverkeithing. Trains travelling from Edinburgh to Glenrothes with Thornton have been cancelled. Meanwhile, Edinburgh to Leven services scheduled to call at Cowdenbeath have been diverted via Kirkcaldy. In its latest update, ScotRail said it expected disruption to last until at least 7pm. However, the operator has listed all of its remaining services running between Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath on Thursday as cancelled. Other Fife stations impacted by the disruption include Dunfermline City, Dunfermline Queen Margaret, Lochgelly, Cardenden and Cameron Bridge.
