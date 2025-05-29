Multiple trains cancelled between Edinburgh and Fife

Rail passengers are facing major disruption in Fife after a signalling fault was detected.

Services between Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath have been cancelled after a fault occurred between Rosyth and Inverkeithing.

Trains travelling from Edinburgh to Glenrothes with Thornton have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh to Leven services scheduled to call at Cowdenbeath have been diverted via Kirkcaldy.

In its latest update, ScotRail said it expected disruption to last until at least 7pm.

However, the operator has listed all of its remaining services running between Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath on Thursday as cancelled.

Other Fife stations impacted by the disruption include Dunfermline City, Dunfermline Queen Margaret, Lochgelly, Cardenden and Cameron Bridge.