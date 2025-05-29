Drivers face hour delay on A9 north of Dunkeld after crash

Drivers are facing an hour delay on the A9 north of Dunkeld after a crash.

The road is partially blocked in both directions after the crash near Dowally.

Traffic Scotland is estimating delays of around 61 minutes southbound and 15 minutes northbound.

Google traffic data is showing queues from Ballinluig and northbound from Dunkeld.

Traffic Scotland posted on X: ” A9 Dowally partially blocked in both directions due to a collision.

“Emergency services are at scene.

“Approx 61 minute delay for southbound traffic with 15 minute delay northbound.”

