7 Dundee, Fife and Stirling employers named on UK Government list for underpaying staff

Seven businesses in Tayside, Fife and Stirling were ordered to repay workers by the UK Government, it has been revealed.

The Department of Business and Trade has released a list of 44 employers across Scotland that were told to make the payments.

These included Stuarts of Buckhaven Butchers and Bakers, DSM Joinery Contractors Limited, The Style Room, Oshibori Scotland Ltd, Energy Dundee 4 U, Mr Browns, and Mountview Hotels Ltd.

HMRC investigations between 2015 and 2022 found these employers had breached the national minimum wage law.

The named businesses have now paid back the earnings owed to staff members.

Reasons given by the government for minimum wage underpayment included wrongly deducting pay from workers’ wages, failing to pay workers correctly for their time worked, and failing to pay the correct rate to apprentices.

Stuart’s of Buckhaven Bakers & Butchers (R.T Stuart Limited), Methil

The Methil-based food processor was ordered to pay back £37,384.89 to 310 workers.

The arrears were dated between November 2016 and November 2021.

A Stuart’s of Buckhaven Bakers & Butchers statement said: “Once we were made aware of this situation, we worked with HMRC to ensure any underpayments were resolved immediately.

“As a result of this we as a company took the decision to become a real living wage employer and ensure that everyone over the age of 18 is paid a minimum of £12.60 per hour.”

DSM Joinery Contactors Limited, Dunfermline

The construction firm registered in Dunfermline was ordered to pay back £3,905.50 to two employees.

The arrears were dated between September 2018 and September 2019.

DSM Joinery Contractors has been approached for comment.

The Style Room, Doune

The former hair and beauty salon in Doune was owned by Ms Stacey Baker.

It was ordered to pay back £3,582.87 to one employee.

The arrears was dated between September 2011 and September 2016.

The Courier was unable to contact The Style Room for comment.

Oshibori Scotland Ltd, Dundee

The owner of the Japanese restaurant in Dundee has been ordered to pay back £3,328.44 to five employees.

The arrears were dated between April 2018 and October 2019.

Damian Radzuin, manager of Oshobiri Scotland Limited, said: “The matter referenced relates to a historic issue from 2019.

“At the time, we genuinely believed that all staff were being paid correctly and in accordance with national minimum wage regulations.

“Following an HMRC investigation in early 2021, it was brought to our attention that underpayments had occurred due to an oversight caused by outdated payroll software.

“We acted immediately to rectify the situation in full, ensuring that affected employees received their arrears without delay.

“Since then, we have strengthened our internal payroll processes to ensure full compliance with all legal requirements.

“We are confident that all staff have been paid wages at the correct rates ever since.

“At Oshibori Scotland Ltd we take our responsibilities as an employer very seriously.”

Energy Dundee 4 U, Dundee

The energy and utility rate comparison firm has been ordered to pay back £1,263.65 to 15 workers.

The arrears were between July 2019 and November 2020.

An Energy Dundee 4 U statement said: “Energy Dundee 4 U cleared all arrears at the time of investigation.

“This was an error based on paying new employees a set amount for their first training week, totalling £250 per person for 25 hours work.

“We were informed by HMRC this was not acceptable and we should have paid each individual an hourly rate.

“We then processed all employees existing and old amounts due, which ranged from £1-£30 per person.”

Mr Browns, Kirkcaldy

The hair and beauty outlet in the Kirkcaldy area was ordered to pay back £986.58 to one employee.

The arrears were dated between September 2017 and February 2018.

The Courier was unable to contact Mr Browns for comment.

Mountview Hotels Ltd, Callander

The former operator of The Crags Hotel and Abbotsford Lodge in Callander was ordered to pay back £672.60 to one employee.

The arrears were dated between July and September 2021.

The Courier was unable to contact Montview Hotels Ltd for comment.