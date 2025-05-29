Tree falls on Mercedes car and blocks Rosyth street

A tree has fallen on a car and blocked a residential street in Rosyth.

Findlay Crescent has been blocked by the fallen tree and the road closed by police.

It landed on a Mercedes car as well as crashing through garden fences.

It is not known if there have been any injuries.

One Findlay Street resident said: “The tree has trashed the car which was parked opposite and damaged people’s fences.

She added: ”It’s so lucky nobody was nearby or walking past when it came down.

“If the my had been we could be looking at a tragedy.”

Another onlooker said locals had raised concerns with the local authorities “several months ago” that it was rotting and unsafe.

He said: “The tree trunk has been rotten for a long time and concerns were raised by several people on the street several months ago.

“People were worried during the recent storm that it was unsafe and may fall down.”

Police confirmed there had been no injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 1.15pm and assisted with road signage at the time.”