Fire crews tackle blaze involving chopped wood in Glen Clova

Firefighters are battling a fire involving a “large quantity of chopped wood” in Glen Clova.

Four appliances were called an area of open ground near the Glen Clova Hotel in Angus at around 4.38pm.

The hotel sits at the foot of Glen Doll and is around 15 miles north of Kirriemuir.

A Scottish and Fire Rescue Service statement said: “We are currently in attendance at a fire in Kirriemuir, Angus, involving a large quantity of chopped wood.

“Four appliances are in attendance, close to the Glen Clova Hotel, on the B955, with crews working to extinguish the fire.

“Due to a road closure in the area, drivers are advised to only approach the hotel eastbound at Gella Bridge.”

