Hollywood star Gerard Butler’s tribute to ‘dearly beloved’ Perthshire mum

Hollywood star Gerard Butler has paid tribute to his “dearly beloved” Perthshire mum following her death.

Margaret Coll lived in Comrie for many years and the 300 actor was a regular visitor to her home.

She died in February at the age of 81.

However, Butler has not spoken about her passing until now.

The Paisley-born star honoured Margaret at the Brazilian film premiere of the new live remake of How to Train Your Dragon.

In an Instagram post, he shared an image of a slide at the premiere that was dedicated to Margaret’s memory.

Butler’s caption said: “In memory of my dearly beloved mother Margaret Coll.”

A funeral notice from February says Margaret died peacefully, surrounded by her family.

She was described as the “beloved wife of Alex” and a “dearly loved and sadly missed mother, grandmother, sister and friend”.

Her funeral was held at Perth Crematorium with donations accepted for charity Mary’s Meals.

Butler, 55, has visited Comrie and nearby Crieff many times over the years, including attending the Comrie Fortnight festival in 2018.

He also supported a community plan to transform the village square into a community garden in 2013.

While in 2021, Butler made a donation to children’s charity Chas during a visit to Perthshire.

Speaking from Margaret and Alex’s Comrie home in 2013, he said he visited Scotland three times a year.

Gerard Butler told of love for visiting mum in Comrie

He told the Daily Record: “I sit in the garden, I look up at the mountain ranges and I am just taken aback constantly by how beautiful it is there, and what a great land I come from.

“I just really connect when I get back, and I find that I recharge and knock out all the bull that’s going round in my head, all of that Hollywood nonsense.

“I quickly get that slapped out of me.

“When mum’s like, ‘can you go in and wash the dishes?’ I’m always saying, ‘Mum, look, I’m a Hollywood star, I don’t do that!’

“And she’s like, ‘Whatever, get in and wash the dishes’.”