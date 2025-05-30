Hollywood star Gerard Butler’s tribute to ‘dearly beloved’ Perthshire mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hollywood star Gerard Butler’s tribute to ‘dearly beloved’ Perthshire mum

Margaret Coll lived in Comrie for many years before her death aged 81, with the actor a regular visitor to her home.

By Finn Nixon
Gerard Butler with his mum Margaret Coll. Image: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Gerard Butler with his mum Margaret Coll. Image: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hollywood star Gerard Butler has paid tribute to his “dearly beloved” Perthshire mum following her death.

Margaret Coll lived in Comrie for many years and the 300 actor was a regular visitor to her home.

She died in February at the age of 81.

However, Butler has not spoken about her passing until now.

The Paisley-born star honoured Margaret at the Brazilian film premiere of the new live remake of How to Train Your Dragon.

In an Instagram post, he shared an image of a slide at the premiere that was dedicated to Margaret’s memory.

A slide shown at the premiere paid tribute to Margaret Coll. Image: Gerard Butler/Instagram

Butler’s caption said: “In memory of my dearly beloved mother Margaret Coll.”

A funeral notice from February says Margaret died peacefully, surrounded by her family.

She was described as the “beloved wife of Alex” and a “dearly loved and sadly missed mother, grandmother, sister and friend”.

Her funeral was held at Perth Crematorium with donations accepted for charity Mary’s Meals.

Butler, 55, has visited Comrie and nearby Crieff many times over the years, including attending the Comrie Fortnight festival in 2018.

Butler in Comrie in 2018.

He also supported a community plan to transform the village square into a community garden in 2013.

While in 2021, Butler made a donation to children’s charity Chas during a visit to Perthshire.

Speaking from Margaret and Alex’s Comrie home in 2013, he said he visited Scotland three times a year.

Gerard Butler told of love for visiting mum in Comrie

He told the Daily Record: “I sit in the garden, I look up at the mountain ranges and I am just taken aback constantly by how beautiful it is there, and what a great land I come from.

“I just really connect when I get back, and I find that I recharge and knock out all the bull that’s going round in my head, all of that Hollywood nonsense.

“I quickly get that slapped out of me.

“When mum’s like, ‘can you go in and wash the dishes?’ I’m always saying, ‘Mum, look, I’m a Hollywood star, I don’t do that!’

“And she’s like, ‘Whatever, get in and wash the dishes’.”

Gerard Butler with his mum Margaret Coll. Image: Broadimage/Shutterstock
