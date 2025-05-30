Full list of Tayside and Fife beaches recognised in Scotland’s Beach Awards

Beaches across Tayside and Fife have been named as some of the best in the country after receiving Scotland’s Beach Awards.
Keep Scotland Beautiful has revealed the recipients of the 2025 awards ahead of the summer season.
Each beach receiving an award will have a flag displaying the accolade.
A total of 52 beaches across Scotland are on this year’s list, with Fife retaining its title as the region with the most awards.
Some of the beaches in Tayside and Fife, including St Andrews West Sands and Montrose, have received the awards for decades.
Tayside and Fife beaches named on Scotland’s Beach Awards list
The recipients of the awards, as well as the number of years they have received them, are listed below:
Tayside
- Lunan Bay – nine years
- Montrose – 22 years
- Arbroath – 16 years
- Carnoustie – 20 years
- Monifieth – 15 years
- East Haven – 10 years
- Broughty Ferry – 22 years
Fife
- Elie Harbour beach – 14 years
- St Andrews West Sands – 32 years
- Leven East – 18 years
- Burntisland – 25 years
- St Andrews East Sands – 25 years
- Aberdour Silver Sands – 32 years
- Aberdour Black Sands – 17 years
- Crail Roome Bay – 27 years
- Kingsbarns – 23 years
- Elie Ruby Bay – 27 years
- Billowness, Anstruther – 14 years
- Kinghorn (Pettycur) – 25 years
- Kirkcaldy Seafield – 18 years
Barry Fisher, Keep Scotland Beautiful’s CEO, said: “Scotland’s award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management. We hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful.
“I’d like to congratulate all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy – from the local authorities to the communities who care so passionately about these phenomenal assets.”
