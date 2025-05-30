Full list of Tayside and Fife beaches recognised in Scotland’s Beach Awards

Beaches across Tayside and Fife have been named as some of the best in the country after receiving Scotland’s Beach Awards.

Keep Scotland Beautiful has revealed the recipients of the 2025 awards ahead of the summer season.

Each beach receiving an award will have a flag displaying the accolade.

A total of 52 beaches across Scotland are on this year’s list, with Fife retaining its title as the region with the most awards.

Some of the beaches in Tayside and Fife, including St Andrews West Sands and Montrose, have received the awards for decades.

Tayside and Fife beaches named on Scotland’s Beach Awards list

The recipients of the awards, as well as the number of years they have received them, are listed below:

Tayside

Lunan Bay – nine years

Montrose – 22 years

Arbroath – 16 years

Carnoustie – 20 years

Monifieth – 15 years

East Haven – 10 years

Broughty Ferry – 22 years

Fife

Elie Harbour beach – 14 years

St Andrews West Sands – 32 years

Leven East – 18 years

Burntisland – 25 years

St Andrews East Sands – 25 years

Aberdour Silver Sands – 32 years

Aberdour Black Sands – 17 years

Crail Roome Bay – 27 years

Kingsbarns – 23 years

Elie Ruby Bay – 27 years

Billowness, Anstruther – 14 years

Kinghorn (Pettycur) – 25 years

Kirkcaldy Seafield – 18 years

Barry Fisher, Keep Scotland Beautiful’s CEO, said: “Scotland’s award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management. We hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful.

“I’d like to congratulate all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy – from the local authorities to the communities who care so passionately about these phenomenal assets.”