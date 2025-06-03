Dad of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson: ‘I will never forgive Tasmin Glass’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson: ‘I will never forgive Tasmin Glass’

On the eve of Tasmin Glass' latest parole bid, Bill Donaldson says he will never forgive any of his son's killers.

Bill Donaldson has spoken to The Courier as Tasmin Glass prepares to go before the parole board. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

Steven Donaldson’s dad says he and his family will never forgive Tasmin Glass or any of the people who killed his son.

Bill Donaldson was speaking exclusively to The Courier as the notorious Kirriemuir killer gets set to go before the parole board again following her recall to prison.

He said it was unthinkable that Glass could be released again, having already breached the parole conditions imposed on her less than a year ago.

She was sent back to prison in April but will now go before The Parole Board for Scotland again on June 4.

Shockwaves were sent around Tayside last year when Glass was granted freedom just halfway through a 10-year sentence for culpable homicide for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

‘We will never forgive Tasmin Glass’

Steven’s family were told less than a fortnight ago that a new date had been set for a further parole hearing.

They told the board that, despite being given no explanation as to why the killer was back in prison, they strongly objected to her being released again.

Bill Donaldson can never forgive his son’s killers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Bill told The Courier: “We will never forgive Tasmin Glass or the other killers for the brutal way in which they murdered our beloved son.

“What they did was horrific. The way they killed Steven doesn’t bear thinking about.

“We, as a family, will never forgive what they did.”

Outpouring of support for Steven Donaldson’s family

“There has been a huge outpouring of support for us and revulsion for Glass and her role in the murder of Steven,” continued Bill.

“We are aware that almost the entire local community, including the people of Kirriemuir, remain horrified at the brutal way in which Steven was killed and the part that Glass played in that.”

Steven Donaldson, victim of Angus killer Tasmin Glass
Steven Donaldson.

He added: “With Glass’s latest parole hearing approaching it means we have to face the possibility that she might yet again be set free to lead a normal life while we continue to have to live without our son.

“She has already shown a huge disregard and disrespect for the authorities.

“She broke her parole conditions only months after she was allowed out of jail – we can have no faith that she won’t do so again.”

Tasmin Glass pictured after her release last July. Image: Supplied

He added: “We weren’t told officially what she did or why she was sent back to prison but we do not want to have to face the possibility that she could once again be somewhere where a member of our family could run the risk of bumping into her.

“It is for that reason that we hope that common sense prevails and Glass is kept in prison where she belongs to finish the sentence imposed upon her for killing Steven.”

Glass played ‘pivotal role’ in murder

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven at Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir.

Co-accused Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie were both convicted of murder.

Callum Davidson at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Dickie has since taken his own life in prison.

It is understood Glass had been living in East Lothian since her release.

The Courier’s campaign, A Voice for Victims, has been calling for reform to the parole system in Scotland to highlight the trauma suffered by victims and their families.

Conversation