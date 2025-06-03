Dad of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson: ‘I will never forgive Tasmin Glass’

Steven Donaldson’s dad says he and his family will never forgive Tasmin Glass or any of the people who killed his son.

Bill Donaldson was speaking exclusively to The Courier as the notorious Kirriemuir killer gets set to go before the parole board again following her recall to prison.

He said it was unthinkable that Glass could be released again, having already breached the parole conditions imposed on her less than a year ago.

She was sent back to prison in April but will now go before The Parole Board for Scotland again on June 4.

Shockwaves were sent around Tayside last year when Glass was granted freedom just halfway through a 10-year sentence for culpable homicide for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

‘We will never forgive Tasmin Glass’

Steven’s family were told less than a fortnight ago that a new date had been set for a further parole hearing.

They told the board that, despite being given no explanation as to why the killer was back in prison, they strongly objected to her being released again.

Bill told The Courier: “We will never forgive Tasmin Glass or the other killers for the brutal way in which they murdered our beloved son.

“What they did was horrific. The way they killed Steven doesn’t bear thinking about.

“We, as a family, will never forgive what they did.”

Outpouring of support for Steven Donaldson’s family

“There has been a huge outpouring of support for us and revulsion for Glass and her role in the murder of Steven,” continued Bill.

“We are aware that almost the entire local community, including the people of Kirriemuir, remain horrified at the brutal way in which Steven was killed and the part that Glass played in that.”

He added: “With Glass’s latest parole hearing approaching it means we have to face the possibility that she might yet again be set free to lead a normal life while we continue to have to live without our son.

“She has already shown a huge disregard and disrespect for the authorities.

“She broke her parole conditions only months after she was allowed out of jail – we can have no faith that she won’t do so again.”

He added: “We weren’t told officially what she did or why she was sent back to prison but we do not want to have to face the possibility that she could once again be somewhere where a member of our family could run the risk of bumping into her.

“It is for that reason that we hope that common sense prevails and Glass is kept in prison where she belongs to finish the sentence imposed upon her for killing Steven.”

Glass played ‘pivotal role’ in murder

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven at Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir.

Co-accused Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie were both convicted of murder.

Dickie has since taken his own life in prison.

It is understood Glass had been living in East Lothian since her release.

The Courier’s campaign, A Voice for Victims, has been calling for reform to the parole system in Scotland to highlight the trauma suffered by victims and their families.