Man, 37, taken to hospital and charged after Fife crash

A man has been taken to hospital and charged after a crash on a Fife road.

The incident happened on the A917 at Drumeldrie, near Upper Largo, on Friday morning.

The extent of the 37-year-old’s injuries has ot been confirmed.

No other vehicle was involved but the crash caused disruption on the road.

Man charged over A917 Drumeldrie crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.20am on Friday, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A917, Drumeldrie.

“A 37-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“He was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be made to the procurator fiscal.”