Man, 37, taken to hospital and charged after Fife crash

The incident happened on the A917 at Drumeldrie, near Upper Largo, on Friday morning.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The A917 at Drumeldrie in Fife. Image: Google Street View
A man has been taken to hospital and charged after a crash on a Fife road.

The extent of the 37-year-old’s injuries has ot been confirmed.

No other vehicle was involved but the crash caused disruption on the road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.20am on Friday, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A917, Drumeldrie.

“A 37-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“He was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be made to the procurator fiscal.”

