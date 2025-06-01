Inside 19th-century Blairgowrie print shop building that campaigners want to reopen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inside 19th-century Blairgowrie print shop building that campaigners want to reopen

The former Blairgowrie Printers on Reform Street could become a museum and heritage site.

By Lucy Scarlett
Graeme Berry.
Graeme Berry inside the disused print works in Blairgowrie. Image: Elliott Cansfield/DC Thomson

Images reveal the inside of a 19th-century Blairgowrie print shop that campaigners are bidding to reopen.

The former Blairgowrie Printers in Reform Street could become a public venue after its closure in 2007.

Leaflets, newspapers and pamphlets were printed from the 1880s in the shop, which is thought to be one of the last of its kind in Scotland.

Owner Laura Gardiner is working with Our Heritage Blairgowrie and Rattray to breathe new life into the historic building.

‘No heritage buildings in Blairgowrie’, says campaigner

The group aims to create a “living and breathing” interactive museum and cultural hub showcasing the history of Blairgowrie.

Graeme Berry, 44, is from Our Heritage Blairgowrie and Rattray.

He said: “It’s something that Blairgowrie is lacking – there are no heritage attraction buildings in the town.

“At the same time, there is a pretty unique history to Blairgowrie, the way it’s developed over the years with agriculture and the travelling community.

“There’s a lot of really great stories, but nowhere to interpret them.

Blairgowrie Printers.
Blairgowrie Printers is considered hidden gem on Reform Street. Image: Elliott Cansfield/DC Thomson
Blairgowrie Printers.
Many of the original print machines remain. Images: Elliott Cansfield/DC Thomson
Blairgowrie Printers.
The shop printed newspapers. Image: Elliott Cansfield/DC Thomson

“We thought, being the home of the town through the local paper, it’s a good way to bring that full circle and display some of these stories.

“There’s not a mid-sized venue for fairly low-key exhibitions, poetry readings, recitals and folk songs.

“There’s a bit of a gap so we thought it would be a good fit for that.”

Homage to ‘very old’ Blairgowrie print works

Graeme hopes people would also be able to use the machines for small-scale commercial printing.

But substantial work is required to repair and transform the building into usable space.

He added: “When we were approached about taking on the print works, we didn’t think there was much left.

“It’s a project that ties in with the social history and stories of the town.

“We’ve got the archives and the building, potentially, we should do something with this.

Blairgowrie Printers.
The shop has been disused since 2007. Image: Elliott Cansfield/DC Thomson
Blairgowrie Printers.
‘Substantial work’ on the building is required. Image: Elliott Cansfield/DC Thomson

“We’ve applied for funding through the architectural heritage fund, which was granted for a project liability assessment, which is what we’re doing this year.

“From there we hope to progress on to get the project up and running.

“It’s very old, it was never meant to last as long as it has.

“It’s purely about the utility, and because that’s all it’s ever been, it makes it quite unique.

Blairgowrie Printers.
It is hoped printing will return. Image: Elliott Cansfield/DC Thomson
Blairgowrie Printers.
The building is one of the last of its kind in Scotland. Image: Elliott Cansfield/DC Thomson

“A purpose-built industrial building from the 1880s, complete with a lot of its original machinery.

“As far as we know, it’s one of the last, if not the only surviving purpose-built print works in Scotland.”

If the project comes to fruition, it is hoped it will open to the public in four to five years.

Elsewhere in Blairgowrie, a new wine bistro and restaurant has opened its doors to the public.

More from News

St Andrews East Sands
Bid for seaside sauna on St Andrews common good land rejected
Thomas Robinson
‘Call me Mr Tea’ — The people scalded by Perthshire's great tea scandal
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
McDonald's responds to Dundee Riverside concerns as application moves forward
3
The Stevens Scotland blinds factory in Brechin closed at the end of last year. Image: Colliers
Brechin blinds factory on the market after collapse of famous firm
Hindu garden temple in Almondbank.
Council orders destruction of Perthshire Hindu temple - despite 370-name petition
Dundee dad Aaron Mackie wearing Very Good Baking Company apron at home
Why Dundee dad is going full-time with his brownie baking side hustle
2
The crash happened on the B957 near Kirriemuir. Image: Google Street View
Woman, 82, taken to hospital after crash near Kirriemuir
Around 140 brave souls turned out this morning bright and early for the annual Noody Dook. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Crowds bare all for annual 'Noody Dook' at Aberdour’s Silver Sands Beach
Antisemitic graffiti n the Arctic Pend tunnel, which connects New Inn Entry to the High Street and gives access to the Keiller Centre, Dundee.
'Sinister' antisemitic graffiti in Dundee city centre being treated as hate crime
5
Broughty Castle.
Sauna tent could open at Broughty Castle in bid to attract more visitors
7

Conversation