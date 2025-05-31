Controversial Perthshire national park bid back in play as rival plan scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial Perthshire national park bid back in play as rival plan scrapped

The Scottish Government says it's still open to the idea of a third national park, so will Perth and Kinross Council revive its Tay Forest plan?

By Morag Lindsay
Protester holding placard which reads 'PH8 said no'
The Tayside and Central Scotland Moorland Group protested against the Perthshire national park bid. Image: Kirk Norbury

Hopes have been revived for a new national park in Highland Perthshire.

Perth and Kinross Council’s “Tay Forest” project was mothballed last summer when Galloway was named the preferred location for Scotland’s third national park.

But the Galloway bid was scrapped this week following “significant opposition”.

And that’s raised the prospect of the Perthshire national park proposal being resurrected.

The council told The Courier it is following events at Holyrood.

“We are awaiting further information from the Scottish Government,” said a spokesman.

Perthshire national park has public support, says MSP

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon was asked about the chances for a Perthshire national park when she announced the Galloway scheme had hit the buffers on Thursday.

Mid Scotland and Fife Green MSP Mark Ruskell said communities in Perthshire had shown “majority public support” for the bid, despite an “aggressive misinformation campaign”.

Mark Ruskell speaking to crowd at outdoors event
Mark Ruskell raised the Perthshire national park bid in the Scottish Parliament. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And he asked: “Will the government now re-engage with that bid for Scotland’s third national park?

“Or has it simply given up on the idea altogether?”

Ms Gougeon insisted the government was still minded to establish more national parks, providing it gets the process right.

“We reached the stage of introducing the proposal to designate Galloway as a national park only because it met all the criteria that had been established and consulted on,” she added.

Mairi Gougeon in blue gilet with Scottish Government logo
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

“We are not looking to do that at the moment, but we remain open to doing so in the future.”

Mixed response to Perthshire national park proposal

The Perthshire national park bid was ruled out of the running by the Scottish Government last July.

It would have stretched across almost 3,000 square kilometres of Perthshire, taking in the towns of Aberfeldy, Comrie, Crieff, Dunkeld and Pitlochry.

The council held an eight-week consultation on the Tay Forest proposal and received around 350 responses to its survey.

More than half of respondents (56.8%) agreed or strongly agreed with the idea.

Protesters outside Perth and Kinross Council HQ, one holding a sign saying 'the national park is a waste of public money'
Farmers, shepherds and gamekeepers protested against the Perthshire national park bid. Image: Kirk Norbury

But critics said national park policies – such as beaver re-introduction – conflicted with the interests of local farmers and managers.

The Tayside and Central Scotland Moorland Group branded the consultation response “woeful” and mounted an angry protest outside the council’s headquarters.

Third national park was power-sharing priority

Aberfeldy Community Council was supportive of the national park bid.

Its chairman Victor Clements says the group will watch the next steps with interest.

But he suggests there are other ways to invest in nature conservation without adding more layers of management.

Victor Clements leaning against information sign in front of large tree
Victor Clements says a national park isn’t the only way to boost Highland Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Instead of funding the administrative structures of a new national park, give the equivalent budget to Perth and Kinross Council, and let them fund nature conservation initiatives and a ranger service directly,” said Mr Clements.

“The council could also support farmers and landowners in doing the things they do want to do, as they have shown they can do in the past with the Environmentally Sensitive Area (ESA) scheme and other grant programmes.”

The SNP signed up to a new national park as part of the power-sharing Bute House agreement with the Scottish Greens.

It has since been scrapped too.

Conversation