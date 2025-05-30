Drivers in long queues on A9 in Perth after two-car crash

Drivers endured long queues on the A9 in Perth after a crash.

Traffic was backed up past McDiarmid Park and the A85 flyover on the northbound approach to the Inveralmond Roundabout.

One lane was closed by police after the two-vehicle crash near Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The road fully reopened just before 11.10am.

Google traffic data also showed queues on the A9 southbound approach to the roundabout.

A post on X from Amey said: “A9 northbound approach to Inveralmond Roundabout has been reduced to one lane, due to a two-vehicle RTC.

“Amey crews and police are on site.”

An update said: “A9 northbound prior to Inveralmond roundabout.

“Carriageway now fully reopened following road traffic incident.”