News Drivers in long queues on A9 in Perth after two-car crash Traffic was backed up past McDiarmid Park on approach to the Inveralmond Roundabout. By Ellidh Aitken May 30 2025, 10:48am May 30 2025, 10:48am Share Drivers in long queues on A9 in Perth after two-car crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5256625/traffic-a9-perth-crash-inveralmond-roundabout/ Copy Link 0 comment The crash happened on the A9 approach to Inveralmond Roundabout. Image: Google Street View Drivers endured long queues on the A9 in Perth after a crash. Traffic was backed up past McDiarmid Park and the A85 flyover on the northbound approach to the Inveralmond Roundabout. One lane was closed by police after the two-vehicle crash near Inveralmond Industrial Estate. The road fully reopened just before 11.10am. Traffic backed up past McDiarmid Park. Image: Google Street View Google traffic data also showed queues on the A9 southbound approach to the roundabout. A post on X from Amey said: “A9 northbound approach to Inveralmond Roundabout has been reduced to one lane, due to a two-vehicle RTC. “Amey crews and police are on site.” An update said: “A9 northbound prior to Inveralmond roundabout. “Carriageway now fully reopened following road traffic incident.”
