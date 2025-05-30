Traffic measures in place after sinkhole appears outside Stirling primary school

A sinkhole has appeared outside a Stirling primary school.

The opening, which is by the entrance of St Ninians Primary School on Torbrex Road, was discovered on Friday morning.

Stirling Council is on site to manage traffic while the sinkhole is investigated.

It has been covered by a board.

A water leak is understood to be the cause.

The Courier’s Stirling Reporter Isla Glen said: “The sinkhole looks to be at least 30cm wide.

“Council staff were on site to cover the opening with a board and to manage traffic.

“Cars were passing through with very minor delays.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Following a water leak, a small sinkhole has formed this morning (30 May) on Torbrex Road, St Ninians.

“Scottish Water has been notified and our teams are onsite making the area safe.

“We will provide a further update once investigations take place.”

