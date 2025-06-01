News Best pictures from Blackford Highland Games Blackford has been hosting Highland Games since 1870 and this year's event proved as popular as ever. Blackford Highland Games. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Morag Lindsay, Katherine Ferries, Kim Cessford June 1 2025, 12:20pm June 1 2025, 12:20pm Share Best pictures from Blackford Highland Games Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5256636/blackford-highland-games-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment All roads led to Blackford on Saturday as the Perthshire village held its famous Highland Games. Founded in 1870, the gathering is one of the oldest in the country. It’s one of the earliest on the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association’s calendar and visitors poured onto the games field to enjoy a packed programme of entertainment. Highlights included the ever-popular heavyweight competitions, including the Scottish Junior Heavyweight Championships. Adding to the flavour were track and field events, Highland dancing and piping, all presided over by this year’s chieftain Alan Watt. The newest Perth and Kinross councillor has a long association with Blackford and its highland games. Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there capture some of the best photos from the day. The chieftain of the games, Councillor Alan Watt. The Blairgowrie, Rattray and District Pipe Band. The Blairgowrie, Rattray and District Pipe Band arrive at Blackford Highland Games. The Blairgowrie, Rattray and District Pipe Band. The Queen of the games with her attendants, left to right, is Emily Forsyth, Isla Leisk and Lara Reid. Jamie Gunn in action in the Heavies Hammer competition. Mace Paterson competes in the Junior Heavies Shot Putt competition. Rebecca Maeule competes in the caber tossing competition. Jack Devanny competes in the Junior Heavies 28lb weight competition. Juilet Ramsay throws the hammer in the Ladies Heavies competition. Liz Elliott throws the hammer in the Ladies Heavies competition. The Junior Heavies Shot Putt competition. Euan MacPherson is one of the game’s officials. Andrew Murphie competes in the Junior Heavies Shot Putt competition. Jack Devanny competes in the Junior Heavies 28lb weight competition. 2-mile race. Action from the cycle 2 mile race. Blackford Highland Games 2-mile race. 2-mile race at the Blackford Highland Games. 2-mile race. 2-mile race at the Blackford Highland Games. Cycle races. Left to right: Orla, Kyran, Steven and Leo Ross. Blackford Highland Games park. Blackford Highland Games. Robert Lovie was the commentator for the Blackford Highland Games. Euan MacPherson is one of the game’s officials. Axe throwing. The annual event drew a decent crowd. Blackford Highland Games medals. Highland dancers. Caoimhe Wilton was the overall beginner’s winner. Highland dancers in action. Highland dancers in action. Highland dancers wait for their turn to compete. Crowds watching the games. Blackford Highland Games park. Primary School relay race. Primary School relay race. Adult sprint heats. Youth’s 90m heats Adult sprint heats. 90m sprint final. Youth 90m sprint final. The 90m sprint final. The one-mile race. Crowds watching the competitions. Hamish Stephen chose to play The Little Spree for his entry in the Junior Solo Piping. Hamish Stephen Solo Piping. Shaun Webster and Nathaniel Green were two of the Piping Competition Stewards. Pipers practice ahead of their solo competition. Michael Ubiobor was second in the triple jump. Allan Hamilton in action during the Triple Jump. Allan Hamilton. Stuart Whiteford leaps high in the triple jump. Stuart Whiteford. Michael Ubiobor clears the bar in the high jump. Stuart Whiteford on the high jump. Stuart Whiteford clears the bar in the high jump. Allan Hamilton in the high jump competition. Were you at the Blackford Highland Games? Edie McCulloch enjoys one of the funfair rides. Fun fair rides at the Blackford Highland Games. Blackford Highland Games. Blackford Highland Games.
