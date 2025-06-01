Best pictures from Blackford Highland Games

All roads led to Blackford on Saturday as the Perthshire village held its famous Highland Games.

Founded in 1870, the gathering is one of the oldest in the country.

It’s one of the earliest on the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association’s calendar and visitors poured onto the games field to enjoy a packed programme of entertainment.

Highlights included the ever-popular heavyweight competitions, including the Scottish Junior Heavyweight Championships.

Adding to the flavour were track and field events, Highland dancing and piping, all presided over by this year’s chieftain Alan Watt.

The newest Perth and Kinross councillor has a long association with Blackford and its highland games.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there capture some of the best photos from the day.